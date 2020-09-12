Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades Turkey's rating to B2, negative outlook

Credit ratings agency Moody's has cut Turkey's debt ratings and said it maintained a negative outlook on the country. Moody's Investors Services said in a statement late Friday that it downgraded the Turkish government's issuer and senior senior unsecured debt ratings to B2 from B1.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:16 IST
Moody's downgrades Turkey's rating to B2, negative outlook
The statement also attributed the downgrade to “elevated levels of geopolitical risk,” including relations with the United States and the European Union. Image Credit: ANI

Credit ratings agency Moody's has cut Turkey's debt ratings and said it maintained a negative outlook on the country. Moody's Investors Services said in a statement late Friday that it downgraded the Turkish government's issuer and senior senior unsecured debt ratings to B2 from B1. It cited a potential balance of payment crisis, institutional problems and the erosion of fiscal buffers in Turkey.

"Turkey's foreign-currency reserves have been drifting downward for years on both a gross and a net basis but are now at a multi-decade low as a percentage of GDP because of the central bank's unsuccessful attempts to defend the lira since the beginning of 2020," the ratings agency said. The statement also attributed the downgrade to "elevated levels of geopolitical risk," including relations with the United States and the European Union. NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at odds over maritime resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have deployed warships and air force units.

Speaking Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country's economy was at its peak. "No matter what you do, your ratings don't count for anything," Erdogan said, referring to rating agencies.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi leaves for US for routine medical check-up: Sources

Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical check-up, sources close to her said. Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session...

Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House

Pushing for new roads to reelection, President Donald Trump is going on the offence this weekend in Nevada, which hasnt supported a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Trump is confronting local authorities by holding public event...

C'garh: Businessman arrested for tax evasion in Raipur

A businessman involved in steel and cement trading was arrested in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on Saturday for allegedly evading taxes of over Rs 12 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said. Shubham Singhal, partner of Ms Adhiraj ...

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Bahrain move to normalize Israel ties

Lebanons Iranian-backed Hezbollah group said on Saturday it strongly condemned Bahrains move to normalize ties with Israel as a great betrayal of the Palestinian people.Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020