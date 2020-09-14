Swedish 2021 budget to include $1.1 bln in climate measures
The measures include raising the subsidy for people buying electric cars, extra cash for public transport, money for climate-smart renovation of public housing, support for biofuels and for building cycle-paths. The government has said the budget, to be published on Sept. ($1 = 8.7592 Swedish crowns)Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:30 IST
Sweden's Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.11 billion) in new spending aimed at fighting climate change. The measures include raising the subsidy for people buying electric cars, extra cash for public transport, money for the climate-smart renovation of public housing, support for biofuels, and for building cycle-paths.
The government has said the budget, to be published on Sept. 21, will contain more than 100 billion in new spending aimed at kick-starting the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- Social Democrat
- COVID-19