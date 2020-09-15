PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15
- Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler said on Monday they have overhauled the terms of their 50 billion euro merger to preserve more cash within the combined business. - UK security group G4S is facing a 3 billion pound ($3.85 billion) hostile takeover bid backed by the private equity firm BC Partners.Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 05:24 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger https://on.ft.com/3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised for sale to America's Krause family https://on.ft.com/2ZTKdsz
- PSA and Fiat Chrysler overhaul terms of 50 bln euro merger https://on.ft.com/33wDB4f - G4S faces 3 bln pound hostile takeover bid from private equity-backed group https://on.ft.com/2ZEWroJ
Overview - UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber is eyeing a merger with Credit Suisse that would create a unified Swiss champion in wealth management and investment banking.
- U.S. billionaire Krause family is nearing an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Italian football club Parma, valuing the club at more than 100 million euros ($118.65 million). - Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler said on Monday they have overhauled the terms of their 50 billion euro merger to preserve more cash within the combined business.
- UK security group G4S is facing a 3 billion pound ($3.85 billion) hostile takeover bid backed by the private equity firm BC Partners. ($1 = 0.8428 euros) ($1 = 0.7783 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
