Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 03:27 IST
Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app. Trump has ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok amid U.S. concerns that user data could be passed to China's Communist Party government. He has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States as early as Sunday if ByteDance does not comply.

Under ByteDance's proposal, however, the Beijing-based company would keep a majority stake in TikTok's global business and create headquarters for TikTok in the United States, the sources said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that ByteDance has also offered to create 20,000 U.S. jobs with TikTok. Oracle would become ByteDance's technology partner responsible for the management of TikTok's data and take a minority stake in TikTok, the sources added.

"I heard they are very close to a deal," Trump said, adding that his administration would be making a decision soon on whether to approve it, and that he was a fan of Oracle's Chairman Larry Ellison. The ByteDance proposal calls for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. government panel that is overseeing the deal talks, to supervise how TikTok will be operated, one of the sources said.

Mnuchin, who chairs CFIUS, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were meeting at the White House on Tuesday to consider ByteDance's proposal, two of the sources said. It is unclear whether Trump will approve ByteDance's proposal, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. The White House, ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While TikTok is best known for dancing videos that go viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have had concerns since last year about whether the personal information of its 100 million U.S. users could be compromised under its Chinese owner. ByteDance's plan calls for restrictions in its control of TikTok, the sources said. It asks CFIUS to agree to operational arrangements similar to those it put in place when it allowed SoftBank Group Corp to acquire U.S. wireless carrier Sprint in 2013, according to the sources. These could include the U.S. government approving board directors at TikTok, as well as its relationships with major vendors, the sources said.

ByteDance is also hoping that Ellison's fundraising for Trump, as well as Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz's backing of Trump's transition team four years ago, will boost its chances, Reuters has reported. DEAL DOES NOT ENVISAGE PAYMENT TO U.S. GOVERNMENT

ByteDance's top investors -- General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital and Coatue Management LLC -- have discussed taking minority stakes in TikTok, though their participation in the deal remains uncertain, one of the sources said. Also uncertain is Walmart Inc's participation in the deal, after Microsoft Corp, which the retail giant had aligned with, was rejected by ByteDance in its bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. business. Walmart and the investment firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump said last month that "a very substantial portion" of any proceeds that ByteDance receives from selling a stake in TikTok should go to the U.S. government "because we're making it possible for this deal to happen." ByteDance's proposal, however, does not envision paying any such fee. China also got involved in the process last month, updating its export control rules to give it a say over the transfer of technology, such as TikTok's recommendation algorithm, to a foreign buyer. Chinese officials have said ByteDance should not be coerced by the United States into a deal.

Reuters reported last week that China's government would rather see TikTok shut down in the United States than see it be part of a forced sale. The proposed deal with Oracle would not require ByteDance to apply to Chinese authorities for an export license for TikTok's algorithm.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers 1,113 coronavirus deaths, highest toll in almost two weeks

Brazil on Tuesday registered 1,113 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, the highest number since Sept 2.Deaths now total 133,119. Cases rose by 36,653 to 4,382,263. ...

Hurricane Sally lumbers toward U.S. Gulf Coast, threatens 'catastrophic flooding'

Hurricane Sally made a slow-motion crawl towards the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods and prolonged rainfall as storm-force winds started to lash the shore and governors of four states urged people to flee the coastli...

Mexico creating 100 millionaires with presidential jet 'raffle'

Mexicos national lottery on Tuesday was set to create 100 millionaires with a much-hyped raffle that the government has tied to a luxury presidential jet slammed as a symbol of the corrupt excesses condoned by its predecessors. The total pr...

Thousands of Oregon evacuees shelter from wildfires under smoke-filled skies

Thousands of evacuees displaced by deadly wildfires across Oregon settled into a second week of life in shelters and car camping as fire crews battled on against the blazes and search teams scoured the ruins of demolished communities for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020