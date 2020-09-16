Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic recovery stronger than Treasury predicted: PREFU

“COVID-19 is hurting economies around the world but because New Zealand went into this with low debt and a growing economy, we will come out better than other advanced countries,” Grant Robertson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:00 IST
Economic recovery stronger than Treasury predicted: PREFU
“COVID-19 is hurting economies around the world but because New Zealand went into this with low debt and a growing economy, we will come out better than other advanced countries,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown.

"The Treasury now forecasts the unemployment rate to peak at 7.8%, down from 9.8% forecast in the Budget, because the economy is stronger than expected. That compares to an expected peak of 10% in Australia, while countries like the US and Canada have already recorded unemployment peaks above 13%," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

"The unaudited Crown accounts for the year to 30 June 2020 back up the evidence of a rebounding economy, with core Crown tax revenue of $84.9 billion coming in higher than the $82.3 billion forecasts, indicating more activity than expected.

"Net core Crown debt was 27.6% of GDP at 30 June, compared to the Budget forecast of 30.2%, and the OBEGAL deficit of 7.7% of GDP at 30 June was lower than the 9.6% forecast.

"These are signs that the New Zealand economy is robust, and that our plan to eliminate COVID-19 and open up the economy faster is the right approach. We can see this in the forecasts, with the New Zealand economy predicted by the Treasury to grow by an average of 4.2% across 2021 and 2022, compared to Australia at 3.6% and the US at 3.5%.

"The Treasury – similar to other economists – initially forecast June quarter GDP to fall by about 23.5% in June from March. In today's forecasts, the Treasury has reduced that to 16%. All this goes to show is that forecasting month-to-month, let alone years in the future, is incredibly difficult with such an uncertain global environment and an unpredictable virus.

"However, global headwinds and this 1-in-100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19 will have a long-term effect on the Government's books.

"The forecasts illustrate our balanced plan to manage debt and reduce the deficit caused by COVID-19 while protecting our investment in services like health and education.

"COVID-19 is hurting economies around the world but because New Zealand went into this with low debt and a growing economy, we will come out better than other advanced countries," Grant Robertson said.

"Policies like the Wage Subsidy, business tax refunds and small business cash flow loans protected jobs and kept businesses going. We've also invested to secure PPE and ventilators, and make sure our testing and contact tracing systems are world-class. Taking on debt to fund this response is the right thing to do as we fight COVID-19.

"There is no free lunch here. These measures require significant investment. It has been necessary to use the Government's strong financial position to do this.

"What counts is our strong track record. Before COVID-19, despite constant urging to the contrary we stayed disciplined with our spending and reduced debt below 20% of GDP while successfully investing in critical public services.

"Our strong starting position that means even at its peak of around 56%, New Zealand's net debt will be considerably lower than other economies around the world – advanced economies went into COVID-19 with net debt averaging about 80% of GDP.

"The PREFU's long-term projection model shows debt reducing to 48% of GDP by the end of the projection period. The difference between the debt of 56% and 48% at the end of the projection period represents $46 billion less debt than if debt just remained at its peak.

"The projections show the deficit caused by COVID-19 reduces steadily each year from 10.5% of GDP this year, to less than 1% of GDP by June 2028.

"The PREFU also shows the benefit of locking in low-interest rates for the long-term debt that has been used to fund the response, with annual core Crown finance costs forecast to reduce by around $800 million over the next four years.

"Because the Government can borrow for 20 years or longer at rates below 1%, it makes sense to lock these in now to fund the response before interest rates rise. Because the Treasury has already been able to secure more funding at lower rates, and because the Government's cash position has improved since the Budget, the Treasury today announced it has reduced its debt programme over the next four years by $10 billion.

"There are challenges ahead, but we have a five-point plan to grow the economy, support businesses and seize the opportunities created by our world-leading COVID response."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...

Explosive device blast kills two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian in Bongongo

At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed on September 14 in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongongo, a locality in Cameroons restive English-speaking region of Southwest, according to a news report by Cameroonon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020