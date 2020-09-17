Dr Reddy's launches OTC eye allergy drop in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched an over-the-counter (OTC) eye allergy drop Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in the US market. The newly-launched product is the store brand equivalent of Novartis AG's Pataday, the drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Dr. Reddy's said Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, are indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. The Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 percent, is also indicated for the temporary relief of red eyes. This launch marks the entry of Dr. Reddy's into the OTC eye care space and is a testament to our deep capabilities in bringing store-brand equivalents of prescription to OTC switches to the US market, Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said.

Quoting IRI data, Dr. Reddy's said the Pataday brand had US sales of approximately USD 31 million since the launch in March 2020. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were trading 2.47 percent higher at Rs 4,746 apiece on the BSE.