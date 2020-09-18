Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strong retail sales data helps sterling regain some ground

Sterling edged slightly higher against the euro and the dollar on Friday as data showed that British shoppers continued to increase spending last month, taking sales further above pre-COVID levels. The pound was up 0.03% versus the euro at 0.9130 and up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2987, after falling to $1.2866 on Thursday after the Bank of England said it was examining how it might cut interest rates below zero.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:02 IST
Strong retail sales data helps sterling regain some ground
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged slightly higher against the euro and the dollar on Friday as data showed that British shoppers continued to increase spending last month, taking sales further above pre-COVID levels.

The pound was up 0.03% versus the euro at 0.9130 and up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2987, after falling to $1.2866 on Thursday after the Bank of England said it was examining how it might cut interest rates below zero. British retail sales now stand 4.0% higher than before the crisis. The sector has enjoyed a faster rebound than the rest of the economy, helped by strong online demand.

But the prospect of a chaotic end to the Brexit transition period in December if Britain fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union continues to overhang sterling, with rising COVID-19 cases and higher unemployment adding to uncertainty. "The increased probability of no-deal Brexit makes negative rates even more likely, in our view," said ING analysts.

"We continue to see more downside to GBP as not enough risk premia is priced into the currency," they said adding that ING expects EUR/GBP to test the 0.9300 level again this month.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM should clear position on agriculture-related Bills: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Spokesman and Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday said that by resigning from the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has played her role and it is time for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarin...

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020