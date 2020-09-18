Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls in choppy trading as tech sell-off resumes

Tesla rose 5% as two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week. Oracle Corp fell 0.1% after Reuters reported the U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order on Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:20 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls in choppy trading as tech sell-off resumes

U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day. Wall Street's three main indexes bounced earlier this week as investors bet on a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, but gains petered out in the absence of firm details on the central bank's stimulus plan.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have also come under pressure from investors rotating out of high-flying tech-related stocks and into industrial and transportation firms. "There's no urgency to sort of step-up-and-buy the market because a lot of people have many questions about coronavirus, the election, the Federal Reserve and the lack of fiscal stimulus, and then there are questions about valuations," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc led declines on the Nasdaq, which fell between 1.5% and 2%. Volatility is likely to be higher on Friday related to a quarterly expiration of U.S. stock options, stock index futures and index option contracts, known as "quadruple witching".

Out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, financials and industrials rose the most, while technology, real estate and utilities were the biggest decliners. Industrials, materials and energy have gained more than 2% so far this week, while communication services and consumer discretionary eyed the biggest weekly declines.

At 11:27 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.63 points, or 0.16%, at 27,856.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.47%, at 3,341.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.77 points, or 0.66%, at 10,838.51. Tesla rose 5% as two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week.

Oracle Corp fell 0.1% after Reuters reported the U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order on Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sept. 20. Nike Inc rose 0.3% as several brokerages raised their price targets ahead of the world's largest sportswear maker's quarterly results next week.

On a bright note, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early September. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and nine new lows.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers WR Godwin returns to practice field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday after successfully going through the leagues concussion protocol, multiple media outlets reported. Godwin was spotted catching passes on the sideline a...

One year since she was rescued, Delhi's last elephant Lakshmi celebrates freedom

Delhis last elephant, Lakshmi, who hogged the headlines when she went missing last year, completed a year in her new home -- the Ban Santour Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Haryana -- on Friday, a wildlife NGO said. Lakshmis owner had ru...

CoGTA Minister shed light on new funeral regulations

South Africans will soon be able to give their friends and family the best send-off, as more mourners will be permitted to attend funerals from Monday under alert Level 1.Religious gatherings have also been given the green light to accommod...

Church, anti-abortion groups seen threatening women's health bill in Kenya

Anti-abortion and church groups in Kenya are spreading false information about a bill to tackle teenage pregnancy and maternal death, womens rights campaigners said on Friday, warning that lawmakers could be influenced and vote against it.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020