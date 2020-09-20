Left Menu
Development News Edition

5pc import duty on open cell used in TV manufacturing from Oct 1

A 5 per cent customs duty will be reimposed on the import of open cell for TVs from October 1 following the end of one year exemption period, a finance ministry source said. With the exemption coming to an end, 5 per cent duty would be reimposed on open cell from October 1, a finance ministry source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:17 IST
5pc import duty on open cell used in TV manufacturing from Oct 1

A 5 per cent customs duty will be reimposed on the import of open cell for TVs from October 1 following the end of one year exemption period, a finance ministry source said. The government had last year exempted customs duty on open cell, a kep component of TV, for a year till September 30 as the domestic industry had sought time to build capacity. With the exemption coming to an end, 5 per cent duty would be reimposed on open cell from October 1, a finance ministry source said. The source further said that this move is elemental to the Phased Manufacturing Plan (PMP) of television and its components to bring the industry out of mere television assembling while being totally dependent on imports for all its parts. "Manufacturing in India cannot survive on support of import forever," the source said. Till last year televisions worth Rs 7,000 crore were being imported. The government has supported the television industry through custom duty structure. A customs duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on imports of television since December 2017.

Television import has also been put on the restricted category with effect from July end this year. Television manufacturers are enjoying full reasonable protection from imports, the source added. The TV industry has been arguing that it is under pressure as price of fully built panel has gone up by 50 per cent and customs duty of 5 per cent on open cell would lead to a rise in TV price by about 4 per cent. They argued that the prices may go up well by a minimum of Rs 600 for a 32-inch television and Rs 1,200-1,500 for a 42 inch TV and even higher for a large screen television. The Finance Ministry source said that these leading brands are importing Open Cell for a basic price of Rs 2,700 for a 32-inch and about Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 for a 42-inch television. The impact of 5 per cent duty on Open Cell would, thus, not be more than Rs 150-250 for a television, the source added. “No real manufacturing growth of television could happen unless Open Cell is domestically made. The present activity carried out by the industry is only of assembly of television after importing most of the parts,” the source added. TV manufacturers import parts worth Rs 7,500 crore in a year.

“Imposition of customs duty shall incentivise the domestic manufacturing of critical parts like Open cell in India,” the source added..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...

Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry

Crossing a crucial milestone in the battle against COVID-19, a record number of over 12 lakh tests were conducted in the country for the detection of the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed so far ...

Two Home Guard jawans die after being hit by truck

Two jawans of the Home Guard on way to discharge their duties were killed after a truck hit them in Kohraur area here on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer SHO, Kohraur, Sanjay Yadav said the incident took place near Gaura canal on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020