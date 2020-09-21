Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares fall as key lending rate left unchanged

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by consumer staples and financials, after China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, with profit taking after expectations of more stimulus measures had lifted sentiment in the previous session. ** Tencent shares were 1.24% lower at midday in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:37 IST
China shares fall as key lending rate left unchanged
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by consumer staples and financials, after China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, with profit taking after expectations of more stimulus measures had lifted sentiment in the previous session. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,324.25 points. China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.52%. ** The financial sector sub-index fell 0.52% after soaring 3.87% on Friday, while consumer staples eased 1.38% after gaining 1.69% on Friday. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans, the loan prime rate (LPR), steady for a fifth straight month, as expected. ** The decision came after the People's Bank of China kept medium-term borrowing costs unchanged, and after President Xi Jinping said China's economy remains resilient. ** Analysts at ING said they did not expect China to change its monetary stance unless the country faced a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, an escalation in the Sino-U.S. technology war or increasing damage from the trade war. ** A U.S. judge blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove Tencent Holding's messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. ** Tencent shares were 1.24% lower at midday in Hong Kong. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.64% to 9,740.4, while the Hang Seng Index lost 0.95% to 24,223.09. ** Hong Kong shares of HSBC fell 2.91% and Standard Chartered shares lost 2.69% after media reports that they and other banks moved large amounts of allegedly illicit funds over nearly 20 years despite red flags about the money's origin. ** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.09%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index 0.46% weaker and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.4%​. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7584 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 6.77.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus infections slowed in Australia and New Zealand, while Britain said it was at a tipping point on COVID-19 as European countries mulled tightening restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Plaque symbolising Thai democracy removed in less than a day

A plaque honoring struggles for democracy in Thailand has been removed less than 24 hours after it was installed by anti-government protesters at a historic royal field in the capital. The plaque had been installed Sunday at Sanam Luang, th...

Leadership by Example, Empathy, Agility and Technology Adoption Critical to success in India, Say CEOs at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leadership by example, empathy, agility, creativity and rapid technological adoption are key to winning in todays VUCA environment, shared Indias top CEOs at the 2020 India Edition of House of Ros...

Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020