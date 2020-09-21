Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icertis Wins The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence Award for Established Enterprises

We are continually enhancing the AI capabilities of the ICI platform and applying contract intelligence to business processes to benefit our customers now and in the future." The Peak Tech Laureate awards seek to recognize the best and brightest across fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, cybersecurity, and e-commerce, among others.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:39 IST
Icertis Wins The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence Award for Established Enterprises
Representative image

- Global Leader in Contract Management Lauded as Artificial Intelligence Pioneer by Tech Innovators PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced it won The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence (Established Enterprises) award. With entries from across the globe, Icertis was recognized for the most comprehensive AI solution for digitally transforming contracts and the processes that touch them to deliver greater competitive advantage, operational efficiency, enhanced productivity, and improved customer experiences. Contracts underpin commercial relationships and define how businesses run and analysts estimate digitally transforming contracting is a more than $20 billion market. The AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents to strategic advantage, by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. To unleash the transformative power of AI in contract management, Icertis leverages the unmatched quantity, quality, and variety of data in the ICI platform today – 7.5 million contracts and related artifacts in 40+ languages, from 90+ countries, across 25+ industry verticals, and have a contract value of more than $1 trillion.

"The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform helps customers digitally transform how they manage their contracts worldwide and solve previously intractable contracting challenges with the transformative power of modern AI technology," said Glen Francis, Chief Technology Officer, Singapore Press Holdings Limited. In today's changing market environments, companies need to ensure that high-value commercial insights are available in real-time, all agreements comply, all commitments are upheld, and new information makes the whole system smarter. Icertis' award-winning AI solutions digitize legacy contracts and import third-party contracts up to 80% faster, analyze past negotiation history to gain insights for improvement and provide deep data visualization capabilities that provide unprecedented intelligence into contract relationships and performance.

"We are honored to receive The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 award for our AI-powered platform," said Monish Darda, CTO & Co-founder Icertis. "This recognition underscores the growing importance of next-gen solutions for contract management across the globe and the massive potential unleashed when AI is incorporated into critical business processes. We are continually enhancing the AI capabilities of the ICI platform and applying contract intelligence to business processes to benefit our customers now and in the future." The Peak Tech Laureate awards seek to recognize the best and brightest across fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, cybersecurity, and e-commerce, among others. The awards recognize the very best across the technology landscape. The esteemed judging panel of 33 C-suite leaders from highly successful companies across multiple industries, selected the solution providers that have successfully implemented products or solutions leveraging modern technologies to deliver tangible business impacts. For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com About Icertis With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

About The Peak Tech Laureates, The Peak Tech Laureates seeks to honor technology partners who empower corporations with their most innovative and compelling services and solutions. This inaugural event celebrates the best of what Singapore's tech industry has to offer. About The Peak Magazine, The Peak is Singapore's leading luxury lifestyle magazine read by an esteemed audience comprising C-suite executives, professionals, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and captains of industry. Celebrating its 36th anniversary this year, The Peak is committed to supporting the future shapers of our digital tomorrow.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors as coronavirus infections climb

India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months on Monday, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new coronavirus infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet. The white marble ...

No pension withheld, financial assistance to poor widows continue: Delhi govt tells HC

By Sushil Batra The Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court on Monday that payment has been remitted to over 2.55 lakh beneficiaries of Widow Pension up to the month of June under Delhi Pension to Women in Distress scheme.The...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI wo...

Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republics crude exports.Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020