RITES wins Rs 475 crore contract for railway electrification works

Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm RITES Ltd on Monday said it has won a Rs 474.92 crore-contract for railway electrification works. "RITES Limited has been awarded a contract for railway electrification works on competition basis amounting to Rs 474.92 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing. An MOU will be executed between RITES and the concerned Railway in this regard in due course, it said.

RITES Ltd is a mini-ratna public sector enterprise having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 46 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions.

RITES Ltd is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia)..