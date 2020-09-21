Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Here are rules liberals think they could reverse under Biden presidency

In May, the SEC also reduced corporate disclosure requirements around acquisitions and divestments to mitigate the burden for companies, but critics said the move would reduce transparency for investors https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/news/divided-sec-scales-back-disclosure-for-business-combination/ ]. 'VALID WHEN MADE' The Trump administration's July rule clarifies that a loan's original terms remain valid if it is transferred to a state with stricter lending rules.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:30 IST
FACTBOX-Here are rules liberals think they could reverse under Biden presidency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Influential liberal think tanks are starting to identify Wall Street-friendly rule changes made by the Trump administration that could be scrapped using the Congressional Review Act if presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats retake the Senate on Nov. 3.

Here are some likely candidates. COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT ACT OVERHAUL

In May, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency updated the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 fair-lending law that encourages banks to invest in low-income communities, to account for technological changes in the way banks do business. Democrats slammed the changes, which they said would make it easier for banks to earn passing grades while doing less.

VOLCKER RULE 'COVERED FUND' CHANGES In June, bank regulators loosened a "Volcker Rule" provision on bank investments to make it easier for large lenders to take stakes in venture capital funds and other vehicles. Banks said this "covered funds" provision was far too aggressive, often sucking in overseas firms with little to no U.S. presence.

Created after the 2009 financial crisis, the Volcker Rule is seen as a sacred safety and soundness tool by Democrats who say the changes could reopen the door to casino banking. 'INTER-AFFILATE,' OTHER SWAP RULES

The "inter-affiliate" rule change was one of the biggest victories for Wall Street banks under the Trump administration. After years of lobbying, banks convinced regulators to kill the post-2009 crisis requirement for big banks to hold capital against swap trades between units of the same bank holding company. Finalized in June, the change was due to free roughly $40 billion for big banks, according to industry estimates. Other swap rules potentially on the chopping block include a July decision https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8211-20 by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to relax swap hedging safeguards and swap capital cushion calculations.

Regulators say the changes aim to reduce overlapping or burdensome requirements. Critics say they increase risks in the swap market, which exacerbated the 2009 crisis. SHAREHOLDER VOTING, DISCLOSURES

In July, the Securities and Exchange Commission placed new restrictions on companies that advise investors on how to vote in corporate elections after years of gripes from the business community that these advisors have too much power and too little oversight. Critics of the changes say they make it harder for investors to push corporations on social and environmental issues. In May, the SEC also reduced corporate disclosure requirements around acquisitions and divestments to mitigate the burden for companies, but critics said the move would reduce transparency for investors https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/news/divided-sec-scales-back-disclosure-for-business-combination/ ].

'VALID WHEN MADE' The Trump administration's July rule clarifies that a loan's original terms remain valid if it is transferred to a state with stricter lending rules. It was adopted to settle a court fight over whether a borrower could sue to challenge a loan that had been sold to a state that would never have allowed it in the first place.

Regulators said it provided much-needed clarity, but its opponents said it pre-empts state consumer protection laws and will boost predatory lending. PAYDAY LENDING

In July, Trump's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rolled back a contentious Obama-era rule, which aimed to crackdown on payday lenders by requiring them to establish that a borrower had the means to repay. The industry fought the proposal, and the Trump administration stripped out the "ability-to-repay" provision. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said at the time that the decision was "a windfall to predatory lenders."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed ...

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,135 on Monday with 88 more fatalities, while 4,703 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,58,893, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020