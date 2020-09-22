Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

IATA argued a month ago for new rules to recognise lab-based PCR tests conducted 48 hours before departure. Last-minute airport screening is more effective because it "seals off the system" against forged certificates or infections contracted just before travel, De Juniac said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:23 IST
Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by non-medical staff are expected to become available in "coming weeks" and should be rolled out under globally agreed standards, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said during an online media briefing.

"We don't see any alternative solution that would be less challenging or more effective," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said. Airlines hammered by the pandemic are pressing governments to embrace alternatives to blanket travel restrictions that are still hampering a traffic recovery - and now tightening again in Europe amid resurgent case numbers.

With rapid antigen tests becoming available for as little as $7 each, De Juniac said, airlines will push for their use to be endorsed by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the U.N. agency that oversees global aviation rules. IATA believes production could be quickly increased to millions per day and the tests phased in between late October and the end of the year, "helping to save a part of the winter season", De Juniac told Reuters television.

A global agreement is needed to ensure pre-departure test results are uniformly accepted by the destination country, he said. "It will also boost passenger confidence that everybody on the aircraft has been tested." The airlines' position has evolved with the test technology. IATA argued a month ago for new rules to recognise lab-based PCR tests conducted 48 hours before departure.

Last-minute airport screening is more effective because it "seals off the system" against forged certificates or infections contracted just before travel, De Juniac said on Tuesday. Antigen tests are faster but less sensitive and therefore slightly more likely to miss positive cases than the PCR alternatives, although the accuracy gap has narrowed.

Among companies marketing the new tests, German diagnostics specialist Qiagen said earlier this month it planned to launch a COVID-19 antigen test that provided results in 15 minutes and could be deployed in airports or stadiums.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai's KEM Hospital gets nod for trials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, an official sai...

Sikkim MP raises issue of poor connectivity with Prasad

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Tuesday and raised the issue of poor connectivity in the Himalayan state. Subba apprised the minister of various issues, including poor connectivity and n...

Jharkhand reports 1,207 new cases of COVID-19

Jharkhand has reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 73,948. According to the states Health Department, Jharkhand reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19, 1,427 recoveries and 10 deaths today.This takes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020