Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo ship from Maldives makes maiden call at Kochi Port

A day after India and Maldives jointly launched a Cargo Ferry Service between the two nations,a cargo ship M V MCP Linz made its maiden call here on Tuesday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:25 IST
Cargo ship from Maldives makes maiden call at Kochi Port
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after India and Maldives jointly launched a Cargo Ferry Service between the two nations,a cargo ship M V MCP Linz made its maiden call here on Tuesday. The inaugural India-Maldives service was accorded a formal reception at Cochin Port, a Port Trust spokesman said.

In a brief felicitation ceremony, Port Trust Chairman M Beenaexchanged a plaque with the Captain of the vessel to commemorate the maiden call. P K Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs, Cochin was the guest of honour at the function.

The event was attended by Deepak L Aswani, FICCI state co-chair Krishna Kumar, president, Cochin Steamer Agents Association, Alan Jose, president, Cochin Customs Brokers Association, representatives of vessel agents and other dignitaries, he said. The vessel will sail for Maldives after loading containers and break bulk cargo from Cochin.

M V MCP Linz, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, has a capacity to carry 3,000 TEUs and 3000 MT dry bulk/break-bulk. The service will connect TuticorinCochinMaldives ports once in a fortnight.

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Republic of Maldives Aishath Nahula had jointly launched the Cargo Ferry Service from India to Maldives through video conferencing on Monday. This brings to fruition the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maldives in June 2019 to start a direct shipping service between Maldives and India, connecting the ports of Tuticorin and Cochin,a Port Trust statement said.

It said the direct India-Maldives services offers tremendous opportunities to the members of the EXIM trade in Cochin/India to tap the potential of the Maldives market. Marine products, construction material, tiles and ceramics, food grains, pulses, flour, vegetables, edible oil, meat products etc are some of the areas of huge potential for Indian exporters, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai's KEM Hospital gets nod for trials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, an official sai...

Sikkim MP raises issue of poor connectivity with Prasad

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Tuesday and raised the issue of poor connectivity in the Himalayan state. Subba apprised the minister of various issues, including poor connectivity and n...

Jharkhand reports 1,207 new cases of COVID-19

Jharkhand has reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 73,948. According to the states Health Department, Jharkhand reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19, 1,427 recoveries and 10 deaths today.This takes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020