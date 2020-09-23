Left Menu
Development News Edition

City Climate Finance Gap Fund launched to support climate-smart projects

The Gap Fund will support the city and local governments facing barriers to financing for climate-smart projects.

EIB | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:20 IST
City Climate Finance Gap Fund launched to support climate-smart projects
The Gap Fund investment is aiming to unlock at least €4 billion of final investment in climate-smart projects and urban climate innovation. Image Credit: ANI

Today, the City Climate Finance Gap Fund ("The Gap Fund") was launched jointly by ministers and directors of the Governments of Germany and Luxembourg together with the World Bank, European Investment Bank and Global Covenant of Mayors. It paves the way for low-carbon, resilient and livable cities in developing and emerging economies by unlocking infrastructure investment at scale.

The Gap Fund will support the city and local governments facing barriers to financing for climate-smart projects. Filling a gap in available project support, the Gap Fund offers technical and advisory services to assist local leaders in prioritising and preparing climate-smart investments and programs at an early stage, with the goal of accelerating preparation, enhancing quality, and ensuring they are bankable.

With a target capitalization of at least €100 million, the Gap Fund will accelerate investments supporting cities in developing and emerging economies, as they determine goals and objectives for low-carbon and well-planned urbanization. The Gap Fund investment is aiming to unlock at least €4 billion of final investment in climate-smart projects and urban climate innovation.

"There can be no return to business as usual. Our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis must be the opportunity to rebuild better, in particular with respect to the climate and environment. We must also ensure that this recovery leaves no one behind, supporting livelihoods and communities", said EIB President Werner Hoyer. "The Gap Fund will help cities in developing countries to implement their transformative climate projects. This is a tangible example of how the EIB's partnership with governments, local authorities and the World Bank can support the global shift towards a climate-neutral economy and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Gap Fund will play an important role in this endeavour, and I encourage cities to share their ideas and apply for support."

Cities are on the frontlines of the climate emergency and currently account for around 70 percent of global CO2 emissions. Urban centres' share of emissions is expected to grow as 2.5 billion people migrate from rural to urban areas by 2050. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it was estimated that more than $93 trillion in sustainable infrastructure investment was needed by 2030 to meet climate goals. As cities strive to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, investments in clean energy, climate-resilient water and sanitation, and urban regeneration projects will play an important role in eliminating pollution, improving local food systems, and creating green jobs. They will also lead to cleaner, healthier, and more equitable communities – conditions that can help prevent future pandemics.

Climate investment projects are an indispensable opportunity to improve the lives of the millions who live in cities around the world. However, cities frequently lack the capacity, finance and support needed for the early stages of project preparation – especially in developing and emerging economies. This leads to impasses where cities cannot move project ideas to late-stage preparation and implementation. This hurdle is frequently overlooked by national and international support – a challenge the Gap Fund will seek to overcome.

The Gap Fund is an initiative of the Governments of Germany and Luxembourg together with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCOM), in partnership with several other key players in the climate finance arena (including C40, ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, and CCFLA). It will be implemented by the World Bank and the European Investment Bank. The Gap Fund was announced at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 as a key initiative of LUCI, the Leadership for Urban Climate Investment, which promotes financing for ambitious urban climate action until 2025. Core donors to the Gap Fund are Germany (€45 million - including €25 million from the Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, and €20 million from the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development) and Luxembourg (€10 million).

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Left govt orders vigilance probe into 'corruption' in Life Mission scheme

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations raised by the Opposition parties over the construction flaws and corruption involved in the Wadakkanchery housing project under the states Life Mission scheme...

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020