Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian 30-year bond yield hits record low; focus on weak PMIs

Matteo Salvini's far-right League failed to deal a fatal blow to Italy's coalition government in regional elections held on Sunday and Monday and voters approved a referendum cutting the number of seats in parliament, both making a snap election less likely. Italian bond yields tumbled on Tuesday and on Wednesday the 30-year yield dropped to as little as 1.76% in early trade .

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:15 IST
Italian 30-year bond yield hits record low; focus on weak PMIs

Italy's 30-year bond yield fell to a record low on Wednesday, still supported by local election results which reduced the likelihood of a snap national election, while broader focus was on weak business activity readings across the euro zone. Matteo Salvini's far-right League failed to deal a fatal blow to Italy's coalition government in regional elections held on Sunday and Monday and voters approved a referendum cutting the number of seats in parliament, both making a snap election less likely.

Italian bond yields tumbled on Tuesday and on Wednesday the 30-year yield dropped to as little as 1.76% in early trade . 10-year yields fell to their lowest since early October last year at 0.83%. Bond yields were down 2 to 3 basis points across Italy's curve.

"With the odds for snap elections also remote after recent votes, investors should thus remain comfortable to capture carry in BTPs," Commerzbank analysts told clients, referring to a trade where investors use cheap funds to invest in higher-yielding assets like Italian bonds. First readings of purchasing manager index data showed euro zone business growth ground to a halt this month. The bloc's dominant services industry reading contracted unexpectedly, while a Reuters poll had expected modest growth.

That offered marginal support to safe-haven government bonds, with Germany's 10-year yield last down about 1 basis point to -0.51%, below the -0.539% touched on Monday when concern around the rising number of European coronavirus cases mounted. "Today's PMI indicates a slowing in the pace of economic recovery at best and a stalled recovery at worst," said Bert Colijn, team lead, global macro at ING.

"The impact of second wave related weakness does lead us to think that the recovery is under more pressure than previously thought. For governments and European Central Bank, this will be a wake-up call, if they needed one." The growth and inflation outlook in the euro zone has not deteriorated since the European Central Bank's latest decision, board member Yves Mersch said.

He noted that extending the flexibility of the pandemic bond purchases to the ECB's conventional bond buying, as a Financial Times story suggested on Sunday, could risk legal scrutiny. That was in contrast with recent dovish statements from other ECB policymakers, which have led investors to ramp up their bets for rate cuts in 2021.

Germany's cabinet approved a draft 2021 budget which envisages net new debt of 96.2 billion euros, the second-highest amount since the end of World War Two.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nations education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador t...

DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.65 cr, arrests two men in West Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly five kg gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from two men at Siliguri in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Both the accused, who are natives of Bihars Arra...

COVID-19 positive woman ends life in Shimla hospital; magisterial probe ordered

A 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus last week allegedly killed herself at a government hospital in Himachal Pradeshs capital Shimla early Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, her family members alleged that neglectful ...

Storm heads to Tokyo area, residents urged to prepare early

A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean is slowly approaching the Tokyo region Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to take precautions early from expected heavy rain and gusts. Tropical Storm Dolphin headed north over waters south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020