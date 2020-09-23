Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, dollar up as data warns of sputtering recovery

September surveys of private sector activity also painted a gloomy picture in Europe, with rising COVID-19 infections leading to a downturn in services industries. U.S. stocks had opened higher, tracking Europe, but turned negative after the morning data.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, dollar up as data warns of sputtering recovery

Shares dipped and the dollar ticked up near two-month highs on Wednesday as data reaffirmed lingering concerns that new restrictions to counter coronavirus infections will hurt the economic recovery.

The speed of recovery in U.S. business activity slowed down in September, with gains at factories more than offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. September surveys of private sector activity also painted a gloomy picture in Europe, with rising COVID-19 infections leading to a downturn in services industries.

U.S. stocks had opened higher, tracking Europe, but turned negative after the morning data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.87 points, or 0.02%, to 27,282.31, the S&P 500 lost 11.41 points, or 0.34%, to 3,304.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.08 points, or 0.61%, to 10,896.56.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.83% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.16%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.34%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.1% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.06%.

In foreign exchange markets, the standout mover was the dollar, which touched its highest level since late July against a basket of six major currencies. "At present, the market is once again dominated by concerns about a second wave of infections, above all in Europe, meaning that the dollar is in demand again," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a morning note.

The dollar index rose 0.322%, with the euro down 0.36% to $1.1664. The Japanese yen weakened 0.40% versus the greenback at 105.31 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.274, up 0.07% on the day.

Oil edged up supported by a report that U.S. fuel inventories fell, although rising crude supply and concern of stalling demand capped gains. "Oil prices are still faring comparatively well today given all the headwinds they are facing – a firm U.S. dollar, concerns about demand, rising supply," said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.43% to $39.97 per barrel and Brent was at $41.93, up 0.5% on the day. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 0.6839%, from 0.664% late on Tuesday.

Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,870.07 an ounce. Silver fell 4.71% to $23.27.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.The session started on September 14 amid the coronav...

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020