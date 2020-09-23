Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Mexico, only two big companies refused to pay taxes this year -official

She also said that authorities had reviewed only 627 large companies so far, leaving room to squeeze more taxes from over 11,000 remaining firms that report annual income above 1.52 billion pesos and have yet to face scrutiny. Walmart Inc's Mexico unit and Coca-Cola bottler Femsa have recently paid hundreds of millions of dollars after resolving tax disputes.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:16 IST
In Mexico, only two big companies refused to pay taxes this year -official

Mexico's tax chief on Wednesday said officials have reviewed several hundred big companies this year in their push to boost tax collection, of which only two firms initially refused to pay. Compared with all of 2019, large taxpayers this year through August have already increased their tax payments by over 60% to reach 155 billion pesos ($7 billion).

Raquel Buenrostro, head of the SAT tax authority, said the improved collection was significant given the pandemic's toll on business in Mexico, the country with the lowest tax intake in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. She also said that authorities had reviewed only 627 large companies so far, leaving room to squeeze more taxes from over 11,000 remaining firms that report annual income above 1.52 billion pesos and have yet to face scrutiny.

Walmart Inc's Mexico unit and Coca-Cola bottler Femsa have recently paid hundreds of millions of dollars after resolving tax disputes. Of the 627 companies - which span sectors including energy, telecommunications and finance - only two refused to pay during administrative review with the SAT, Buenrostro said. Their cases were escalated to the fiscal prosecutor's office, which has threatened to bring criminal charges with jail time against suspected tax dodgers, including executives and tax attorneys.

"Two (companies) were sent to the fiscal prosecutor, that didn't want to pay," Buenrostro said at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular news conference, without naming the firms or clarifying whether they faced criminal charges. "We report what the contributor did, and it's the fiscal prosecutor who determines if (the company) did or did not meet obligations in supposed fraud," Buenrostro said. She added the two were among 15 companies with large tax debts. Lopez Obrador had previously threatened to publicly expose the 15 if they did not fix their tax situations.

Of the other businesses on the list, Buenrostro said 12 had paid or were doing so in installments, and only one was still under review. ($1 = 22.0983 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...

Fauci: Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available. the US governments leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a...

MI vs KKR scoreboard

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Shubman Gill c Pollard b Boult 7 Sunil Narine c de Kock b Pattinson 9 Dinesh Karthik lbw b Chahar 30 Nitish Rana c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 24 Eoin c de Kock b Bumrah 16 Andre Russell b Bumrah 11 Nikhil...

CAG slams Indian Navy for failing to conclude contract to procure LPDs

The Comptroller and Auditor General has taken strong exception to the Indian Navys failure to conclude a Rs 16,000-crore contract to induct a fleet of amphibious warships even after deciding on the acquisition in 2010. The Navy planned to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020