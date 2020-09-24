Left Menu
Development News Edition

As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

He said there would be a new wage subsidy to encourage workers to return part-time to viable jobs instead of full furlough pay. "The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant," Sunak told parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:49 IST
As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role. Rishi Sunak had ruled out a wholesale extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supported 8.9 million private sector jobs at its peak in May and ends next month, but new restrictions to counter a growing second wave of COVID-19 cases has brought clamour for a replacement.

"The primary goal of our economic policy remains unchanged - to support people’s jobs - but the way we achieve that must evolve," he told parliament as he announced the government's so-called "Economic Winter Plan". He said there would be a new wage subsidy to encourage workers to return part-time to viable jobs instead of full furlough pay.

"The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant," Sunak told parliament. He also said he would extend a cut to value-added tax for hotels, cafes and restaurants until March 31 to support the sectors which are struggling with demand.

The Bank of England forecast last month that unemployment would jump to 7.5% by the end of the year if there were no replacement for the existing furlough scheme ending at the end of October, up from 4.1% in the three months to July. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kate Holton)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access

Britains access to European Union markets will be rebalanced, but the City of London will not be shut out completely, the blocs financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said.Dombrovskis set out plans on Thursday to bolster the EUs own ca...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social mediaAaron Finch, Australia captain St...

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar self-sufficient. With the advent of ne...

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.The two-day special session of parliament was convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020