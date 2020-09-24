Left Menu
Canon Europe expands 4K broadcast lenses with launch of CJ20ex5B

This lens completes Canon’s 4K BCTV lens line-up – which now boasts 12 portable lens options and six box-type lenses.

24-09-2020
For over 60 years Canon has been producing industry-leading, optically-excellent innovative lenses for broadcast – the CJ20ex5B continues this commitment. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today expands its range of industry-leading 4K broadcast lenses for 2/3-inch sensor cameras with the launch of the CJ20ex5B. Offering the benefits of Canon's optical 4K performance with the advanced operation, the 2-in-1 UHDxs-class lens has a powerful 20x zoom range and 5mm wide-angle – making it suitable for a wide range of broadcast applications such as studio filming, sports production, documentary shooting and newsgathering. This lens completes Canon's 4K BCTV lens line-up – which now boasts 12 portable lens options and six box-type lenses.

High-quality optical performance

For over 60 years Canon has been producing industry-leading, optically-excellent innovative lenses for broadcast – the CJ20ex5B continues this commitment. Supporting 4K resolution from the centre of the image to the outer edges and advanced lens coating, the CJ20ex5B fully meets the high-level requirements for 4K HDR broadcast productions. What's more, the lens is compatible with cameras that support chromatic aberration correction for BT.2020 colour gamut and meets the rising demand for new industry standards.

Capture the action from various angles

The combination of the CJ20ex5B's wide-angle and zoom capabilities make it an extremely versatile lens. With a range of 5.0-100mm (10-200mm with optical extender), it supports multiple broadcast use cases. For example, when used for sports broadcast, this lens is the perfect choice for professionals required to film both a panoramic view of an arena and also close-up action from the sideline. This lightweight (2.2kg) and compact lens enable broadcasters to achieve 4K optical performance – no matter what settings the professional chooses – even when using its built-in 2x extender. With viewer demands for 4K content rising, the CJ20ex5B helps broadcasters future-proof their content when upgrading to 4K systems and workflows.

Compatible with virtual systems

The CJ20ex5B is equipped with a 16-bit absolute value encoder that can read out highly accurate positional information of each lens settings – zoom focus and iris without initialising the lens. Its 3 x 20pin connectors enable the lens to read out such information even when using the zoom and focus controllers at the same time. This is perfect for professionals looking for lens compatibility with various virtual systems.

Compact and lightweight

With its high specification and performance, the CJ20ex5B upholds the traditional compact and lightweight design seen across Canon's ENG lens line-up. In addition to this, echoing the durability of a conventional HD lens, this portable broadcast zoom lens is also a great choice for outside broadcasting thanks to its high mobility. Ergonomically designed for camera operators filming on their shoulder for long periods of time, the CJ20ex5B's grip fits the users' hand comfortably, easing strain and enabling unrestricted shooting capabilities.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa says, "The CJ20ex5B is a game-changer for broadcast production. At Canon, ergonomics is an integral part of any design element and the CJ20ex5B has been ergonomically designed to suit the end-user. Its mobility is an appealing feature and this is another way how we at Canon, bring people and technology together. We always seek to innovate to showcase the best products on the market."

Also launching today is Canon's latest addition to its Cinema EOS System line up – the EOS C70, a compact and versatile cinema camera and the first in the range to boost the innovative RF Mount. In addition to this, Canon launches the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x – an RF to EF adapter designed to enable users to utilise the broad range of Canon EF glass on the EOS C70 camera, whilst maintaining the same full-frame angle of view.

The new camera will be announced on Canon Vision – a platform launching at 14:00 CEST on Thursday 24th September 2020 which reproduces the trade show environment virtually. To visit Canon Vision and to view the programme of events the platform will be hosting, please register at the following link: bit.ly/305tliu

More information about the CJ20ex5B can be found here: bit.ly/304fTeI

CJ20ex5B Key Features:

UHDxs class 4K optical quality

Hybrid Concept wide & telephoto

5.0-100mm focal length (10 -200mm with optical extender)

f/1.8 - f/2.95 maximum aperture

Built-in 2x extender

The enhanced digital drive unit

Virtual systems compatibility via 16-bit encoder

(With Inputs from APO)

