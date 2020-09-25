Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:40 IST
Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

House Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge COVID-19 relief bill, paring back the measure in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration. The Democratic-controlled chamber could also pass the $2 trillion-plus measure next week if talks fall through to demonstrate that the party isn't giving up on passing virus relief before the election.

The chamber passed a $3.4 trillion rescue measure in May but Republicans dismissed the measure as bloated and unrealistic. Even as Democrats cut their ambitions to $2.2 trillion or so, Senate Republicans have focused on a much smaller rescue package in the $650 billion to $1 trillion range. An aide familiar with the leadership discussions and authorized to characterize them said the new bill would total about $2.4 trillion and is likely to contain additional relief for the airline and restaurant sectors, which have been especially slammed by slumps in business from the virus. The aide requested anonymity to characterize the closed-door talks.

"We're trying to figure out how to move a negotiation forward because we believe the American people need some help. And so we're going to try," said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass. "Our chairs are looking at everything again and the hope is that we can come up with something." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., commissioned the effort, which caused a buzz in Washington's lobbying industry even as hopes for a deal between the Democratic-controlled House, the GOP-held Senate, and the White House still seems to be a longshot.

"We are still striving for an agreement," Pelosi told her colleagues, according to the aide. "If necessary, we can formalize the request by voting on it on the House floor." Recent talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have gone nowhere, but neither side wants to officially give up. Thursday's developments come as moderate "front line" Democrats in competitive reelection races have been pressing leaders like Pelosi to become more flexible. Some participated in drafting a $1.5 trillion bipartisan bill that fell flat when outlined last week. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, however, say they are uninterested in a "message vote" that offers political cover but fails to catch on with the Senate or the White House.

"We're focused on a negotiation, we want to get a deal with Secretary Mnuchin and the Senate because we want to get people help, not just messages," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. The revised measure is likely to contain scaled-back proposals to give aid to state and local governments, $1,200 direct payments to most Americans, more than $100 billion in aid to schools seeking to safely reopen, and funding for renewed pandemic jobless benefits and production of a COVID vaccine.

"I think we're headed towards a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and until we defeat the virus, you're not going to have full economic recovery," said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia king will not take near-term meetings amid political struggle

Malaysias King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. Anwar w...

Youth for Seva Virtual Marathon launch with Padmashri Kailash Kher - Sweat for a Cause 2020 - Run, Walk or Cycle

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 25 ANIBusinessWire India Youth for Seva is launching its upcoming campaign Virtual Marathon, which is a fun initiative aimed at raising funds for providing scholarship support to underprivileged students ...

Sany India Strengthens Presence in Rajasthan

The brand inaugurates a new dealership in the blue city JodhpurPune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirSany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence ...

Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills

Farmers on Friday began their protest as part of the Punjab Bandh call against the contentious farm bills that were recently passed in the Parliament. As many as 31 farmer organizations, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU, hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020