Nabhi Sutra champions Ayurvedic Healing Oils in India, aims at global expansion

Nabhi Sutra, a brand that has made it a motto to revive and bring forth the lost value of Ayurveda’s healing power, is the miraculous name offering an extensive range of therapeutic oils to cure a number of health concerns naturally Ayurveda or essentially the science of life is the thousands of years old treasure that our Indian culture has gifted us to help maintain a primary balance between our mind, body and spirit alive.

PTI | India | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:31 IST
Nabhi Sutra champions Ayurvedic Healing Oils in India, aims at global expansion

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people have come to rely on things promising instant results as everyone is running in the mad race of life in one way or another. With such velocity being the daily norm, our ancient heritage formulas that are natural and safe though a bit slow, have sadly lost their meaning somewhere. People are willing to simply pop a pill for the minutest of health issues and even surgeries are no longer the scary scene they used to be. All this eventually results in deteriorating health of our body and mind with several side-effects in the long run. Nabhi Sutra, a brand that has made it a motto to revive and bring forth the lost value of Ayurveda’s healing power, is the miraculous name offering an extensive range of therapeutic oils to cure a number of health concerns naturally

Ayurveda or essentially the science of life is the thousands of years old treasure that our Indian culture has gifted us to help maintain a primary balance between our mind, body and spirit alive. Its holistic approach to healing has been practiced for far too long, having proved its worth all along. Nabhi Sutra is now employing Ayurveda’s magical healing properties in a contemporary manner by using Nabhi or navel as the vital medium to transmit it within our body. In our educative puranas, Navel has been considered as the focal point of providing energy and a source of consciousness. This is the science behind the brand’s wide range of Belly Button Oils falling under the category of Ayurvedic Healing Oil for curing the body from within itself

Having marked a niche for itself in the market, Nabhi Sutra has introduced a comprehensive variety of healthy oils that are based on a unique concept and technique by employing the perfect blend of premium quality therapeutic grade healing oils & cold pressed oils for best results. Renowned MD Ayurvedic doctors, healers, practitioners and the entire team at Nabhi Sutra have worked hard together over the years to develop these with utmost precision, love and care. 100% natural & safe to use, these healing oils are absolutely genuine and FDA approved with zero chemicals and no artificial fragrances. They are totally safe and harmless, made with only natural herbs based on our ancient Ayurveda healing ways. Our 30000+ happy customers in just one-year speak volumes about the quality, credibility as well as outreach of our brand. Today, our massive customer base peacefully relishes the wondrous effects of our ISO | GMP Certified belly button herbal oils including healthy hair oil, skin care oil, brain development oil for kids, joint pain remedy, acne control and menstrual pain oils. Having started with a small amount of just 5 lac, Nabhi Sutra has successfully managed to reach a stupendous 1 crore in the first year itself and will now soon be expanding to launch at a global level. Easily available to its customers at Amazon, Flipkart and on the official website, www.nabhisutra.com, it’s currently available in six categories with four more equally amazing products set to be launched before Diwali this year. PWRPWR

