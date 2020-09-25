Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online grocery segment to touch $3bn by year-end: Report

COVID-19 induced tailwinds, coupled with participation from large conglomerates like Reliance are expected to drive growth in the online grocery segment in India, expanding the market to USD 3 billion by year-end, according to a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:23 IST
Online grocery segment to touch $3bn by year-end: Report

COVID-19 induced tailwinds, coupled with participation from large conglomerates like Reliance are expected to drive growth in the online grocery segment in India, expanding the market to USD 3 billion by year-end, according to a report. With supply ramping up in time to match the surging demand, eGrocery will grow very fast to be USD 18.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 - growing at a CAGR of 57 per cent, the report by consulting firm RedSeer and online grocery player BigBasket said.

"During COVID-19, consumers have shown increased propensity to order online. A lot of this behaviour is likely to stick...Entry of large players like Jio will drive adoption among tier II + cities (a large, relatively untapped market). Renewed interest from large horizontals like Flipkart/Amazon, among other online players will further boost penetration," the report said. It added that while the growth in eGrocery in the lockdown has been impressive, the segment is expected to see about 2.6X growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) run-rate by the end of the year.

"For all of 2020, the GMV will be over 70 per cent higher than 2019, which would indicate a fundamental shift in how eGrocery is perceived as a business. With traditional players increasingly leveraging the local ecosystem in their offerings, that could be the preferred way for players to scale beyond the top cities," it said. This, and more such innovation and partnerships, will be the way forward for Indian eGrocery, the report added.

It said while there were some challenges in the initial days of lockdown, the eGocery category grew 73 per cent during that period. Fresh vegetables and fruits saw 144 per cent growth, while FMCG products grew 150 per cent.

"We expect the growth of online to be steady for the rest of the year (2020) to reach USD 3 billion plus," it added..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'You are good people:' Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics '

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in Germany recovering from what authorities there determined to be nerve agent poisoning, thanked Russian pilots and paramedics for acting quickly after he fell into a coma on a flight from S...

Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration aims to send out 200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and...

S P Balasubrahmanyam: Voice of Bollywood hero too

He had an extraordinarily prolific career spanning five decades and 40,000 songs in 16 languages but S P Balasubrahmanyam will live on as the balladeer of romance, pathos and fun in Hindi cinema too. The legendary singer, who died on Friday...

Tokyo Olympics and IOC find mostly minor areas to 'simplify'

Tokyo Olympic organizers announced several simplification changes Friday for next years postponed games, though with few large-scale cost savings. Simplifying the Tokyo Games has been a pledge of the International Olympic Committee and loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020