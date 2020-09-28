Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upgrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, Middle East

Edutech firm Upgrad on Monday announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Saranjit Sangar as CEO for UK, Europe and Middle East as it aims to garner USD 1 billion revenue from these markets in the next 4-5 years.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:55 IST
Upgrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, Middle East
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Edutech firm Upgrade on Monday announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Saranjit Sangar as CEO for the UK, Europe, and the Middle East as it aims to garner USD 1 billion revenue from these markets in the next 4-5 years. The company has been providing online courses in several overseas markets but this is the first time it has appointed an international CEO for a specific region.

"Upgrad's international expansion is a multi-pronged strategy. I welcome Saranjit whose passion for tech and building a consumer business resonates with Upgrad's vision of impacting a billion working professionals with lifelong learning," Upgrade co-founder and chairman Ronnie Screwvala said in the statement. Sangar has worked across e-commerce (Amazon, UK), last-mile logistics (Amazon, UK, and Honestbee, Singapore), cloud kitchens (Grab, Singapore) & FMCG (Godrej, India).

She will take over her new role from October 1 and will be based out of London UK. "As the first appointed international CEO, Saranjit will be driving the tech major's 1 billion USD revenue goal from these markets in the next 4-5 years," the statement said.

Upgrade is also in process of appointing a CEO for the Asia Pacific region, according to a company's statement. "In line with our growth agenda to establish Upgrade as the global leader in the Lifelong Learning space, we're setting up our subsidiaries in the international markets. We will soon announce the appointment of our CEO - APAC," Screwvala said.

Upgrade has a learner base of around 5 lakh, of which 32,000 are paid users. The company expects to close the current fiscal year with a revenue of around USD 163 million.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Resea...

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October

The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1, said its operator DIAL on Monday. The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curta...

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial busin...

Film Producer Rajesh Bhatia Turns Writer-Director with 'The Insurance - Karma will Get You'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirProducer of Motichoor Chaknachoor Bole Chudiyan Turned Writer-Director with The Insurance - Karma will Get You. Producer Rajesh Bhatia is looking forward to his debut as a Writer-Director with his next am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020