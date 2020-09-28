Upgrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, Middle East

Edutech firm Upgrade on Monday announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Saranjit Sangar as CEO for the UK, Europe, and the Middle East as it aims to garner USD 1 billion revenue from these markets in the next 4-5 years. The company has been providing online courses in several overseas markets but this is the first time it has appointed an international CEO for a specific region.

"Upgrad's international expansion is a multi-pronged strategy. I welcome Saranjit whose passion for tech and building a consumer business resonates with Upgrad's vision of impacting a billion working professionals with lifelong learning," Upgrade co-founder and chairman Ronnie Screwvala said in the statement. Sangar has worked across e-commerce (Amazon, UK), last-mile logistics (Amazon, UK, and Honestbee, Singapore), cloud kitchens (Grab, Singapore) & FMCG (Godrej, India).

She will take over her new role from October 1 and will be based out of London UK. "As the first appointed international CEO, Saranjit will be driving the tech major's 1 billion USD revenue goal from these markets in the next 4-5 years," the statement said.

Upgrade is also in process of appointing a CEO for the Asia Pacific region, according to a company's statement. "In line with our growth agenda to establish Upgrade as the global leader in the Lifelong Learning space, we're setting up our subsidiaries in the international markets. We will soon announce the appointment of our CEO - APAC," Screwvala said.

Upgrade has a learner base of around 5 lakh, of which 32,000 are paid users. The company expects to close the current fiscal year with a revenue of around USD 163 million.