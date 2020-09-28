CEAT Specialty launches farm tyre range Vardhan

Left Menu
CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Ltd) launched its new range of farm tyres "Vardhan", on 25th September.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:25 IST
'Vardhan' farm tyre range from CEAT Specialty. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Ltd) launched its new range of farm tyres "Vardhan", on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of the first digital launch event by a tyre manufacturer in India.

Vardhan tyres will be available in 12.4-28, 13.6-28, 14.9-28 & 16.9-28 sizes in tractor rear and 6.00-16, 6.50-20 and 7.50-16 sizes in tractor front. "With Vardhan, we have an opportunity to serve our customers with an international standard product. Vardhan is designed to perform as reliably in haulage applications as in core farming activities. We are confident that our discerning customers will find in Vardhan a solid, dependable performer they eagerly waited for," said Vijay Gambhire, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty.

Vardhan rear's deep lugs ensure less slippage and provide long tyre life. Its unique lug deflectors provide puncture protection, reducing the downtime. The Mud ejectors ensure excellent self-cleaning, and its wide tread design leads to larger footprint thereby increasing overall load carrying capacity of the tyre. Vardhan front is a 4 rib tyre, leading to better load distribution. Its robust shoulder blocks provide excellent traction and grip, the high depth of the ribs will provide long tyre life.

CEAT Specialty is a division of CEAT Ltd, focussing on off high way tyres. CEAT Specialty offers a wide range of OHT tyres for various segments like farming, mining, industrial and construction equipment. RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 4 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

