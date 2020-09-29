PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered urgent peace talks with Conservative rebels on Monday as anger grows over new coronavirus restrictions and claims that ministers are springing new laws on the country "by decree". - LVMH, the conglomerate led by French tycoon Bernard Arnault, launched a lawsuit late on Monday against Tiffany & Co, setting out legal arguments for walking away from the proposed $16.6 billion acquisition of the luxury jeweller.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce measures to help the unemployed retrain for jobs in growth sectors with a new push to reverse the decline in adult education.