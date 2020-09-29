PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 29
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 06:50 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Boris Johnson orders peace talks as Tory rebel anger grows https://on.ft.com/2GljTAh - LVMH lawsuit calls Tiffany's prospects 'dismal' https://on.ft.com/2HICvLD
- Johnson to outline new measures to retrain unemployed https://on.ft.com/3n2GEtG Overview
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered urgent peace talks with Conservative rebels on Monday as anger grows over new coronavirus restrictions and claims that ministers are springing new laws on the country "by decree". - LVMH, the conglomerate led by French tycoon Bernard Arnault, launched a lawsuit late on Monday against Tiffany & Co, setting out legal arguments for walking away from the proposed $16.6 billion acquisition of the luxury jeweller.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce measures to help the unemployed retrain for jobs in growth sectors with a new push to reverse the decline in adult education. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Financial Times
- LVMH
- Bernard Arnault
- British
- Bengaluru
- Tiffany & Co
ALSO READ
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14
French Finance Minister backs Le Drian over LVMH-Tiffany intervention
French foreign minister was within his rights to intervene in LVMH/Tiffany deal -finmin
France defends minister's intervention in $16 billion LVMH-Tiffany deal
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15