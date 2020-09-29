Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate

Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing. Stimulus packages were also in focus in bond markets, where Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in seven weeks before first-estimate inflation readings for September.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate

Global equity benchmarks slipped and government bonds inched higher Tuesday as investors remained hesitant ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and watched for progress in talks for further fiscal stimulus in Washington. With time running out to change minds or influence undecided voters, the stakes are high as the main two White House candidates take the stage tonight, five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the debate with President Donald Trump - set for after the U.S. market close - accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. Many see a Biden victory increasing the chances of further fiscal stimulus to counter the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, judging such a scenario a boon for stocks.

"What seems clear is that were you to see a blue wave, a Democratic sweep, you'd see substantial fiscal stimulus," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The risk, I have always thought, to this recovery is premature fiscal tightening." "Tonight's debate will be critical, since it represents one of the last set-piece opportunities for either candidate to change the contours of the race," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.03% following broad declines in Europe and Asia. Among the sectors in negative territory were growth-sensitive banks , automakers and travel & leisure, all down 0.8%-1.5%. In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.73 points, or 0.09%, to 27,558.33, the S&P 500 lost 3.18 points, or 0.09%, to 3,348.42, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.25 points, or 0.13%, to 11,103.27.

As the global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million, according to a Reuters tally, investors have remained focused on prospects for a stimulus package to help the U.S. economy recover from the damage wrought by the virus. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democratic lawmakers had unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing.

Stimulus packages were also in focus in bond markets, where Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in seven weeks before first-estimate inflation readings for September. U.S. benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 0.6561%, from 0.663% late on Monday.

The dollar index fell 0.05%, with the euro up 0.27% to $1.1695. Oil prices slipped as investors remained hesitant to take on risk.

U.S. crude dropped 1.38% to $40.04 per barrel and Brent was at $42.28, down 0.35% on the day.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to launch mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 in 11 districts on Oct 2

A mass awareness movement will be launched in Rajasthan on October 2 to encourage people to adopt practices like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to combat COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign will be run in 11 dis...

UK university students will be able to go home for Christmas - minister

British university students will be able to return home for Christmas, although face-to-face teaching may have to end a few weeks before they leave to allow for self-isolation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday.We are goi...

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his hea...

12 Indonesians booked after Tablighi event discharged from case

A court here on Tuesday discharged 12 Indonesian nationals, accused of not disclosing that they had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, from the criminal case they were facing. The event at Nizamuddin in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020