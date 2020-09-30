TSW partners with IIT Roorkee to launch an online program on Data Science & Machine Learning

Left Menu
These days the future of work is being shaped by some powerful forces, namely artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:09 IST
TSW partners with IIT Roorkee. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/Mediawire): These days the future of work is being shaped by some powerful forces, namely artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning. While some jobs will be lost, many others will be created due to them. However, one thing is certain... workspaces are evolving, and the way we work and live is slated for a major revolutionary change. The question is - are you ready for that change?

For years, data science was a pretty uncomplicated field. One found or built a dataset, and used various tools on it to make sense of the data and obtain actionable insights. In recent years, however, machine learning models are capable of taking those huge datasets and learn how to process them on their own, which means that data scientists in the future will need to adopt machine learning skills if they want to give their careers a cutting edge. It is no wonder that Harvard Business Review has termed a Data Science job as the sexiest job of the 21st century, attracting a lot of interest to the field. Anticipating the rising demand for Data Science and Machine Learning professionals in the near future, TSW has launched a Post Graduate Certificate Program in Data Science & Machine Learning (PGCPDSML) in partnership with the prestigious IIT Roorkee; that you can join from the comfort of your home, via a live virtual classroom.

The program has been designed especially for working professionals with insights from academics and industry experts. PGCPDSML is going to be one of the many programs that IIT Roorkee and TSW will collaborate on. Please click on the YouTube Link to know more: https://youtu.be/Jb0v6TMKL2s

IIT Roorkee and TSW formally launched the program in a virtual ceremony on 28th September 2020, where Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi and Anish Srikrishna signed an MoU for a long-term collaboration. "In the near future, Data Science and Machine Learning are likely to become an essential skill for many different professions and industries. Academic institutions need to come forward for the huge capacity building exercise that is required to meet the needs of the industry. The situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic has given us the hope that many such programs can be effectively delivered online. Our partnership with TSW seeks to achieve this with the 11-month certificate program," said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

"AI is predicted to increase national GDP growth by an average of 1.7 percent across 16 industries by 2035. A recent report goes on to say that, by 2035, AI technologies could increase labour productivity by 40% or more, thereby doubling economic growth in 12 developed nations that continue to draw talented and experienced professionals to work in this domain. We have partnered with IIT Roorkee in bringing a program in Data Sciences and Machine Learning that has specific modules on Deep Learning and AI, backed with a specialization that is promising and rewarding," expressed Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The program will be covered in 10 modules and include three specializations and a 40-hour campus immersion session at the IIT. The participants on successful completion will be certified by IIT Roorkee. Duration: 11 months

Days: Weekends Total Hours: 450 plus hours of learning (campus immersion at IIT Roorkee, live virtual sessions by IIT Roorkee faculty & industry experts plus self-learning content)

Selection Process: Profile based selection based on application and interview Eligibility Criteria: Applicant is required to have a bachelor's degree in engineering with minimum 50 per cent aggregate in Science/Engineering along with minimum 2 years of experience preferably in the software domain. No prior knowledge of coding required.

Specializations offered: * Computer vision and Image recognition

* Speech Recognition * Data Engineering

Added advantage: With a total of 10 projects and real datasets, students would benefit from hands-on learning of diverse topics such as: * A recommendation system based on the dataset from Amazon,

* Auto-tagging photos uploaded by Yelp users on a review website, * Classify the audio based on Google Audio set,

* Sentiment analysis on the live Twitter feed, * Lung Cancer Detection,

* Satellite image classification, * Covid-19 dataset analysis and

* Chatbot using Google Dialogflow. Industry mentorship and career support would be also provided to learners upon the completion of the course.

Help build the future with an exciting career in the fastest-growing fields of data science and machine learning. Enroll today for the Post Graduate Certificate Program in Data Science and Machine Learningand become an industry expert soon! There is a provision of a special 15% discount on the course fee for alumni of IIT Roorkee. To know more,

Visit: https://timestsw.com/tech/courses/post-graduate-certificate-program-data-science-machine-learning/ or Send an e-mail to:tswadmission@timesgroup.com or Call: +91 7400084666 TSW Social Media handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TimesTSW Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimesTSW/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/timestsw/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timestsw/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

