13 killed in fire at tourist spot in north China

Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured when fire broke out at a tourist site in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, local authorities said. Millions of Chinese flocked to tourist sites as China declared an eight-day holiday on Thursday to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:34 IST
Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured when fire broke out at a tourist site in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, local authorities said. The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of snow sculptures at around 1 pm at the Taitaishan scenic site in Xiaoshanyan Village in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi, the provincial government said.

All the 15 injured have been rushed to hospitals and are in stable condition. Investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Millions of Chinese flocked to tourist sites as China declared an eight-day holiday on Thursday to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

