Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election. Still, the three main stock indexes were off session lows as the White House tried to reassure Americans that Trump was still working from isolation, while a slowdown in U.S. job growth in September raised hopes that Washington would agree on a new fiscal stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:08 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St retreats as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election.

Still, the three main stock indexes were off session lows as the White House tried to reassure Americans that Trump was still working from isolation, while a slowdown in U.S. job growth in September raised hopes that Washington would agree on a new fiscal stimulus. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with gains led by the materials sector. Energy stocks jumped 1.1% after hitting a six-month low earlier in the day.

"The knee-jerk reaction from the market was dramatic," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, Newark in New Jersey. "But the more information the market receives, especially if the president is recovering and where the symptoms have been mild if that's the report, it should ease pressure on the market."

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus. At 12:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 23.37 points, or 0.08%, at 27,793.53, the S&P 500 was down 17.26 points, or 0.51%, at 3,363.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down 173.53 points, or 1.53%, at 11,152.98.

Declines by early afternoon were concentrated in tech-heavy stocks including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc , which generally tend to outperform at a time of economic uncertainty, shedding between 1.4% and 2.7%. An investor bought large blocks of upside call options on Thursday in companies such as Netflix and Amazon.com , trades reminiscent of outsized options purchases made in August by a large investor known as the "Nasdaq whale."

Tesla Inc slipped 4.7% even as it reported record vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. Trading on Wall Street turned choppy last month, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-month gaining streak, as economic data indicated a long road to pre-pandemic levels and Congress deliberated over the next round of fiscal stimulus.

With a bipartisan deal eluding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan on fiscal aid, but objections from top Republicans are likely to doom the plan in the Senate. American Airlines and United Airlines, which began laying off 32,000 workers after government funding program expired this week, fell 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

"Despite the fact that positive news has been made of ongoing talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi, we've been skeptical that a breakthrough was possible prior to the election," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to a one-week high.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1.08-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.33-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 26 new lows.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...

Guatemala wishes Trump speedy recovery, as own president recovers from COVID-19

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has almost recovered from a bout of COVID-19, the government said on Friday, wishing his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a speedy convalescence from the disease caused by coronavirus.Giammattei, who c...

Kentucky court releases recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

Kentuckys attorney general on Friday released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings that cleared three policemen of homicide charges in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The release offers a rare peek at the inner workings of a...

Seizing art: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'

In June, Mwazulu Diyabanza stood in a Paris museum next to a 19th century funerary post from central Africa and berated France for taking it and tens of thousands of other art works from its former colonies.He and an associate prised the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020