Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Tech shares weighed heaviest on the indexes, but the blue-chip Dow's losses were mitigated by gains in economically sensitive cyclical stocks. Despite Friday's sell-off, the S&P and the Nasdaq both gained 1.5% on the week, while the Dow ended the session 1.9% higher than last Friday's close.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:57 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on the indexes, but the blue-chip Dow's losses were mitigated by gains in economically sensitive cyclical stocks.

Despite Friday's sell-off, the S&P and the Nasdaq both gained 1.5% on the week, while the Dow ended the session 1.9% higher than last Friday's close. Trump tweeted late Thursday that he had contracted the coronavirus and would be placed under quarantine, compounding the unknowns for an already volatile market.

But stocks pared losses after the White House provided assurances that Trump, while experiencing mild symptoms, is not incapacitated. "This injects further uncertainty into the outcome of the election," said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro in Washington. "My read is that markets have demonstrated an aversion of late especially to uncertainty, not so much to one or the other candidate winning."

Equities also got a brief boost after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that an agreement to provide another $25 billion in government assistance to the airline industry was "imminent." "Markets are also paying attention to the likelihood that another stimulus package will pass soon," Perli added. "If that happens it could offset at least in part the uncertainty generated by the COVID news."

House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion fiscal aid package on Thursday, but the bill is unlikely to be approved in the Republican-controlled Senate. Partisan wrangling over the size and details of a new round of stimulus have stalled, over two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

Data released on Friday showed the recovery of the labor market could be losing steam. The U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September, fewer than expected and the slowest increase since the recovery began in May. Payrolls remain a long way from regaining the 22 million jobs lost since the initial shutdown, and the ranks of the permanently unemployed are swelling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.09 points, or 0.48%, to 27,682.81, the S&P 500 lost 32.36 points, or 0.96%, to 3,348.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 251.49 points, or 2.22%, to 11,075.02. Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, tech suffered the biggest loss, while real estate and utilities enjoyed the largest percentage gains.

In a reversal from recent sessions, market leaders Apple Inc Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp were the heaviest drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq. Commercial air carriers rose on news off a possible new round of government aid, with the S&P 1500 Airline index rising 2.3%.

Tesla Inc shares plunged 7.4% after the electric car maker's third quarter vehicle deliveries, while reaching a new record, underwhelmed investors. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 34 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.30 billion shares, compared with the 9.93 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia demolished U.S.-built facility on naval base: researchers

Cambodia has demolished a U.S.-built facility on the countrys largest naval base, according to images published by an American think tank on Friday, amid increasing concern in Washington about Chinas access to military bases in the nation. ...

Trump to move to military medical facility for next few days as precaution -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving into a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure following his positive test for COVID-19, White House spokesw...

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK -The Times

A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times reported, citing government scientists.Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of 20...

Trump to be moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the White House said on Friday, as his administration and election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020