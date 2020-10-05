Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adoption of digital technologies can help Philippines overcome Covid-19 impact

The use of digital technologies in the Philippines, however, is still below its potential, with the country’s digital adoption generally trailing behind many regional neighbours.

World Bank | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:44 IST
Adoption of digital technologies can help Philippines overcome Covid-19 impact
“Internet connectivity – the foundation of the digital economy – is limited in rural areas, and where they are available, services are relatively expensive and of weak quality,” said Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The rapid adoption of digital technologies can help the Philippines overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, recover from the crisis, and achieve its vision of becoming a middle-class society free of poverty, according to the report released today by the World Bank and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Titled "A Better Normal Under Covid-19: Digitalizing the Philippine Economy Now," the report says that the use of digital technologies such as digital payments, e-commerce, telemedicine, and online education, is rising in the Philippines and has helped individuals, businesses, and the government cope with social distancing measures, ensure business continuity, and deliver public services during the pandemic.

"This pandemic has caused substantial disruptions in the domestic economy as community restrictions have limited movement of people and reduced business operations nationwide. As we are now living with the new normal, the use of digital technology and digital transformation has become important for Filipinos in coping with the present crisis, moving towards economic recovery, and getting us back on track towards our long-term aspirations," NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said.

The use of digital technologies in the Philippines, however, is still below its potential, with the country's digital adoption generally trailing behind many regional neighbours. The "digital divide" between those with and without internet leads to unequal access to social services and life-changing economic opportunities.

"Internet connectivity – the foundation of the digital economy – is limited in rural areas, and where they are available, services are relatively expensive and of weak quality," said Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. "Upgrading digital infrastructure all over the country will introduce fundamental changes that can improve social service delivery, enhance resilience against shocks, and create more economic opportunities for all Filipinos."

Where internet services are available, Filipino consumers experience slow download speeds. At 16.76 megabytes per second (Mbps), the Philippines's mobile broadband speed is much lower than the global average of 32.01 Mbps. In the region, the 3G/4G mobile average download speed stands at 13.26 Mbps compared to only seven (7) Mbps in the Philippines.

Efforts to enhance digital infrastructure in the Philippines are hindered by a lack of competition as well as restrictions on investment in the telecommunications markets, according to the report. These restrictions include the public utility designation of telecommunications, which limits foreign ownership and places a cap on the rate of return.

The report also identifies the low transaction account ownership, the lack of a national ID, nascent payment infrastructure, and the perceived risk of digital transactions as restricting the wider adoption of digital payments.

Encouraging wider participation in digital payments is best supported by public agencies going digital themselves. Two key entry points identified in the report are expanding the use of e-signatures among government agencies and mandating the acceptance of e-invoices and e-receipts in government transactions.

According to World Bank Economist Kevin Chua, lead author of the report, increasing digital adoption by the government, businesses, and citizens are critical, not only to help the Philippines adapt to the post-COVID-19 world but also to achieve its vision of becoming a society free of poverty by 2040.

"In this society-wide digital transformation, the government can take the lead by speeding up e-governance projects, such as the foundational identification system and the digitization of its processes and procedures, which will help promote greater inclusion, improve efficiency, and enhance security," said Chua. "Moreover, the government can take an active role in fostering policies that reduce the digital divide and create a more conducive business environment for the digital economy to flourish."

Fostering innovation and improving the business environment in the country will be critical in supporting the digital economy. Recent government efforts to speed up the rollout of mobile network infrastructure through a common tower policy are steps towards the right direction, said the report.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Googles Play billing syst...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present. UNAMA outraged by killing of at least 13 civilians today in suicide attac...

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban efforts to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a persons sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on Oct. 17. The globally disc...

Serie A: Napoli fail to turn up for Juventus clash due to coronavirus ruling

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus on Sunday local time was called off as the former failed to turn up to the venue due to coronavirus ruling. Napoli were blocked from coming to Turin by local health authorities as their two play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020