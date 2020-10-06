Left Menu
Axis Bank, Vistara launch co-branded forex card

"Customers also get awarded 500 CV Points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up (for the forex card)," it said. The forex card can load up to 16 currencies and has various emergency assistance services like loss of passport assistance through TripAssist and insurance cover of up to Rs 3 lakhs, the release added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:03 IST
Vistara and Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded forex card that can load up to 16 currencies. The card has locked-in exchange rates and the card holder will accrue 3 award points on Club Vistara for every USD 5 or an equivalent value spent, the airline said in a press release.

Club Vistara (CV) is the airline's frequent flyer program. "Customers also get awarded 500 CV Points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up (for the forex card)," it said.

The forex card can load up to 16 currencies and has various emergency assistance services like loss of passport assistance through TripAssist and insurance cover of up to Rs 3 lakhs, the release added. Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We are proud to be the first Indian airline to offer a co-branded forex card. It is also in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded brands to offer maximum choice and convenience to our customers." PTI DSP RVK

