Motorola Solutions to upgrade Taiwan’s rail service with voice technology

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) will upgrade Taiwan's High-Speed Rail Service with the latest mission-critical voice technology based on the TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) digital radio standard.

Travelling at speeds of up to 300km/h and providing more than 130 services every day, instant and reliable, team-based voice communication is essential to keeping staff and passengers safe and services running smoothly.

The rail service is vital to Taiwan's economy, reaching more than 90 per cent of the island's population and attracting more than 60 million passengers each year. A 350km rail journey running from the capital Taipei to the southern city of Kaohsiung takes as little as 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Motorola Solutions' Asia Pacific vice president and managing director, Steve Crutchfield, said the upgraded voice communication system will ensure the rail service continues to deliver the highest levels of safety, reliability and customer service on every journey.

"Having worked with Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corporation for more than a decade we have developed a very clear understanding of their rail workers' daily workflows and the organisation's wider operational needs," Crutchfield said.

"Our highly skilled teams will deliver a comprehensive refresh of the communications system without disrupting essential daily rail services," he said.

The popularity of rail travel continues to grow in Taiwan and earlier this year the rail service carried its 600 millionth passenger. According to industry analyst firm, MarketsandMarkets, the global high-speed rail market will grow at a CAGR of 5.54% over the next five years.

The project involves the integration of complex systems as well as ongoing operational, maintenance and support services to be delivered over the next two-and-a-half years.

As a technology leader in the rail transport sector, Motorola Solutions has supported more than 120 rail projects in the Asia Pacific region over the past 40 years.

Motorola Solutions has shipped more than four million TETRA radios to commercial and public safety customers globally.