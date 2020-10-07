Auto i Care to soon start standalone service centres

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:44 IST
Local mechanics and garages aggregator Auto i Care on Wednesday said it plans to soon start its standalone service centres and make its services available for bikers in Mumbai and Pune. The company, which claims to have about 48,000 local garages registered across 998 cities pan-India on its platform, is also looking to start providing roadside assistance services to heavy vehicles, it said in a release.

The roadside assistance market across the globe, as per the city-based start-up, is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8 per cent and is expected to reach USD 29 billion by 2026. "Auto i Care is soon planning to start its standalone service centres. Our services can also be availed for bikers in Mumbai and Pune and very soon will also cater to heavy vehicles," the release said.

Auto i Care said it provided end-to-end roadside assistance services to over 10,000 vehicles during the lockdown period with over 3,000 service calls attended from Maharashtra and Goa alone. According to the release, Maharashtra and Goa saw a total of 3,052 calls being addressed for vehicle breakdown, Delhi-NCR had over 500 calls, followed by Haryana with 489 calls.

Besides, as many as 440 calls were addressed in West Bengal and over 285 calls in Punjab, among others. "During this lockdown, team Auto i Care has overhauled over 10,000 vehicles across the country which included essential services, private vehicles and heavy vehicles till date," Sagar Joshi, founder, Auto i Care, said.

These numbers are on an upsurge and over 125 calls are being addressed daily through the mobile app during the pandemic, the company said. "Since the beginning of the lockdown in March, we have received breakdown calls from far-flung areas like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir where we handled over 100 requests. The highest number of calls were handled from Maharashtra and Goa with over 3,000 calls," Joshi added.

