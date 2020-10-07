SBI operationalises 16 new branches in Bhopal circle

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Wednesday operationalised 16 new branches in the Bhopal circle, taking the total tally of branches to 1,521 in the circle. Out of the 16 branches inaugurated on Wednesday, six are small and medium enterprises (SME)-intensive branches focusing primarily on the SME business, according to an SBI release.

The total number of SME-intensive branches in the Bhopal circle has now gone up to 61. Further, out of these 16 branches, three are located at rural centres, five each at semi-urban and urban centres and three at metro centers, it said.

SBI Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) Challa Sreenivasulu Setty virtually inaugurated the branches. Congratulating the branch managers of all the 16 newly inaugurated branches, Setty emphasised on the need for providing excellent customer service to their satisfaction.

He further called upon the branch managers to promote SBI digital products, such as YONO and internet banking, among the customers. Setty drew their attention towards the renewed focus of the bank towards the SME business and understanding the needs of MSME customers.

He emphasised to ensure financial inclusion and to keep close liaison with local bodies, government authorities, farmers' societies and local people, it said. SBI Chief General Manager (Bhopal Circle) Rama Mohan Rao Amara and other general managers were also present on the occasion, it added.