UK publishes updated post-Brexit border operating model

Britain on Thursday published updated guidance for businesses and passengers crossing the border after the Brexit transition period ends this year.

"Hauliers will need a Kent Access Permit to proceed to the border," the government said. "Confirms EU, EEA and Swiss national ID cards will not be acceptable for travel to the UK, including for drivers, from October 2021."

The updated guidance is at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-border-operating-model

