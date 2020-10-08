Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panasonic to share technology, mfg ecosystem with local makers

Panasonic, which has already selected two strategic partner brands under this initiative, expects to add 10 per cent extra revenue in a year in its consumer business from this manufacturing model, he added. This manufacturing model will be applied by Panasonic India to the assembly lines at the Jhajjar plant, not only to manufacture for other brands, but also bring efficiencies by reducing costs, optimising resources, enhance quality & durability, enabling capacity utilisation, and generating new job opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST
Panasonic to share technology, mfg ecosystem with local makers

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India on Thursday said it would provide factory solutions to the domestic manufacturers by sharing its technology and manufacturing ecosystem with them. The company has opened its Jhajjar (Haryana) facility for its strategic partners under the initiative beginning with refrigerators and air conditioner segment. Besides, the company would also share its IoT (Internet of Things) Miraie platform with the partner brands and they will have rights to use ‘Engineered by Panasonic’ tag on their products.

“This is in alignment with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Make in India agenda,” Panasonic India President & CEO Manish Sharma told PTI. Panasonic, which has already selected two strategic partner brands under this initiative, expects to add 10 per cent extra revenue in a year in its consumer business from this manufacturing model, he added.

This manufacturing model will be applied by Panasonic India to the assembly lines at the Jhajjar plant, not only to manufacture for other brands, but also bring efficiencies by reducing costs, optimising resources, enhance quality & durability, enabling capacity utilisation, and generating new job opportunities. "This will reduce dependency on imports, drive up local consumption and exports," said Sharma.

However, he mentioned that only base platform will be used to manufacture for other partner brands, and Panasonic India will maintain exclusivity for its own products by keeping the proprietary technology. “We started the strategy of collaborating with the domestic Indian companies 6-7 years before… We have supported the domestic EMS companies with technology and improvement in manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

Panasonic had earlier helped companies including Dixon, which has now become the country’s leading contract manufacturer and CP Plus for security cameras. “Now we are taking the next leap in that direction,” he said, adding “The idea is to align us with the country’s vision to create a self-reliant India.” The country has three essential priorities, which is - to scale up manufacturing, to enable back integration and cost efficiency.

“The challenge for the Indian company is access to technology and therefore we have decided to help them and create a shared economy into the manufacturing space. Under this Panasonic would identify partners, who share our platform technology,” Sharma said. He also mentioned that the core technology or proprietary technology would be exclusive for Panasonic products.

"This essentially means that the basic designs of home appliances and also the manufacturing technology would be shared for a better consumer durable products,” he said. Sharma also added it is “not a contract manufacturing. Panasonic would only provide technology support.” Besides hardware, Panasonic would also share its IoT platform Miraie, to help its partners offer smart solutions.

“Miraie would be open to its strategic partners, where we will help them onboard their product with our connectivity solution,” said Sharma. When asked whether such products in the market would cannibalise Panasonic’s own product line, Sharma said the positioning of the Panasonic brand is not going to be compromised. The company would share technology of entry-level products only.

Although, the company did not share the name of partners, but said that the products bearing the tag line of ‘Engineered by Panasonic’ would hit the market soon. “For the first year in the consumer revenue, we are a looking to have 10 per cent extra revenue to come out from this initiative,” he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 40,000-cr of iron ore pellets exported in violation of laws by some pvt players: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rs 40,000 crore worth of iron ore pellets were exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing losses to the state exchequer, and demanded that names of these entities be made public. Co...

PM invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his governments latest labour and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market. With its vibrant democra...

Maintain updated contact info of designated employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi to cos

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said listed companies should make efforts to maintain updated addresses and contact details of designated employees&#160;for one year after their resignation, under the digital database. Such data need to ...

Lebanon to reduce subsidised items amid dwindling forex reserves, says source

Lebanon has about 1.8 billion of its foreign exchange reserves left available for subsidising key food and other imports but could make this last for about six more months by scrapping support for some goods, an official source told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020