India’s First B2B Crypto Trading Platform PCEX Member Collaborates With Franchise India

Business Wire India India's first B2B cryptocurrency exchange - PCEX Member partners with Franchise India to expand its business horizon by inviting businesses and individuals to join as a franchise and start their own business in the world of the crypto market. To achieve this, Franchise India with a partnership with PCEX Member has hosted a webinar where they have discussed how it's unique B2B model will open a door to new business opportunities for investors and traders in India. Started its operations as the first crypto broker in India in June 2020, PCEX Member has emerged as one of the leading players in the crypto trading space by creating a network of more than 250+ franchisees/sub-brokers and 35,000+ clients from all corners of India. In fact, it is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in India that has introduced the stock market business model in the cryptocurrency market.

Through its unique B2B Franchise Model, PCEX Member has tried to reach to companies and enterprises that want to start their own business in this revolutionary financial market. PCEX Member is among those rare cryptocurrency exchanges that require minimum investments for franchisees that are willing to start their own business in the crypto market. The brand invites companies and enterprises to join as Master Franchise, Franchise, and Freelancer, and earn up to 60%, 40%, and 20% commission respectively. Being in this business for just six months, PCEX Member has been successful in maintaining a large number of franchisees/sub-broker that are helping the brand expand through different regions and cities. In fact, PCEX Member becomes the first cryptocurrency broker in India that has more than 40+ physical offices in different regions. "The stock market is at its saturation stage and the competition in the market is growing day by day. So, the chances of growth in this market for even an established company have reduced to just 10-12% and this rate will gradually reduce in the coming days or years. As the crypto market is quite new, the chances of growth for any enterprise is up to 300%. Our business model can help in achieving that success in a very short duration of time," said Mr. Sandeep Phogat - CEO & Founder of PCEX Member in the webinar organized by Franchise India on 10th October 2020.

"We understand that in India cryptocurrencies enjoy a high degree of popularity just among certain sections. One of the reasons we believe behind this is because not a large population is still familiar with cryptos in India. Through our platform, we want to introduce cryptos as an investment option to 130 billion Indians by educating the investor community and people about the potential of digital assets and giving them multiple profitable investment options just like the stock market, he further added." On the importance of regulating crypto trading in India, Mr. Phogat said, "Cryptocurrency is the future of finance. It has the potential to give livelihood to a large percentage of the population. Understanding its potential, countries like Singapore, USA, UK, Japan, China has already regularized cryptocurrency trading and I think it's time for India too to strengthen the country's economic scenario." About PCEX Member PCEX Member is the first crypto broker in India that has introduced the B2B Franchise Model in the cryptocurrency market. Being registered as a trading member at PCEX, an Estonia based cryptocurrency exchange, the brand has succeeded in creating a network of 250+ franchises, 35,000+ clients, and 40+ satellite offices in different regions of India. By introducing this Franchise Model, PCEX Member becomes the first cryptocurrency platform that introduced the concept of the stock market in the cryptocurrency world and opens a gate of new business opportunities for those who wants to start their own successful brokerage business in the crypto universe. To learn more about the brand, visit www.pcexmember.in.