Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Johnson & Johnson shed 2.3% as it said it would take "a few days" to review its halted clinical trial following an unexplained illness in a study participant, possibly delaying one of the most closely watched efforts to contain the global pandemic. The S&P healthcare index slipped from a record high hit in the prior session and weighed on broader markets as vaccines are seen critical to stopping the pandemic, which has sunk the economy to its worst recession in decades.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn. Johnson & Johnson shed 2.3% as it said it would take "a few days" to review its halted clinical trial following an unexplained illness in a study participant, possibly delaying one of the most closely watched efforts to contain the global pandemic.

The S&P healthcare index slipped from a record high hit in the prior session and weighed on broader markets as vaccines are seen critical to stopping the pandemic, which has sunk the economy to its worst recession in decades. Some of the worst-hit companies due to the pandemic - cruise line operators Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and hotel operator Wynn Resorts Ltd - were among the top decliners on the S&P 500.

The J&J news is "an excruciating reminder of the difficulties that the coronavirus has brought on the economy," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch Organization. Adding to the negative tone, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump's latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus, the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election.

Hopes of more U.S. fiscal aid and a rally in tech heavyweights led stocks higher on Monday, bringing the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq within 2% of their record highs hit in September after a pullback last month. Apple Inc slipped 0.6% ahead of a virtual event starting 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) where it is widely expected to unveil four new iPhones.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc, which have already surged 86% this year, added 1% as it began 48 hours of promotions as part of "Prime Day" in an early start to the holiday shopping season. Kicking off third-quarter earnings season, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup surpassed analyst estimates for quarterly profit on a surge in trading revenue. However, their shares fell 1.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

Bank stocks shed 2.3%. The index has widely underperformed the S&P 500 in 2020 and analysts expect the sector's earnings to take years to make a full recovery as interest rates remain near record lows. Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 19.6% from a year earlier, smaller than a 31% tumble in the prior quarter.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128.82 points, or 0.45%, at 28,708.70, the S&P 500 was down 15.19 points, or 0.43%, at 3,519.03, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.72 points, or 0.08%, at 11,885.98. Walt Disney Co jumped 4.4% as it restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and seven new lows.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Making a meal of it - England's pubs ponder pasties to beat lockdown curbs

Pub owners across Englands COVID-19 hotspots were on Tuesday pondering a question that could decide if they survive or sink due to the coronavirus lockdown - when is a pub a pub, and when does it become a restaurant The question has sparked...

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly complex here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief...

Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains.The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that appli...

Maha govt has sought tax concession from Centre for slum rehabilitation programme: NAREDCO

The Maharashtra government has sought tax concession from the Centre for its slum rehabilitation programme in the state, according to industry body NAREDCO. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked Maharashtras Hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020