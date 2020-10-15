Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aims at making India global hub of manufacturing, services: Thakur

To boost consumption during the festival season, the minister said the government earlier this week announced measures of close to Rs 73,000 crore to stimulate consumer spending in an effort to rein in slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:47 IST
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aims at making India global hub of manufacturing, services: Thakur

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package is aimed at making India a global hub of manufacturing and services, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday. The government announced the Rs 20.97 lakh crore package in May largely focussed on supply side and long-term reforms in agriculture, labour, mining and defence sector to attract private sector investment.  "Prime Minister Modi gave us a clarion call when he talked about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India. Becoming more self reliant does not mean going back to the Nehruvian era of closing our economy and import substitution.  "In fact, it means that India can be connected to the global supply chain in the same way it was but will focus on making India a global hub of manufacturing and services, and our focus primarily will be on advancing our economy and making it an export hub," he said at a virtual conference organised by industry chamber Ficci. India needs to adopt to the motto of 'vocal for local' as well as 'vocal for global', he said, adding, "we need to produce locally and support the country's demand and we need to export globally, which will help us to get into the virtuous cycle." Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, the government has identified certain sectors that will get a boost and introduced various schemes to benefit businesses, Thakur said. To boost consumption during the festival season, the minister said the government earlier this week announced measures of close to Rs 73,000 crore to stimulate consumer spending in an effort to rein in slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third stimulus package since the outbreak of the pandemic. The government had announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) in March to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of coronavirus crisis. It was followed by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore in May. "These measures will act as catalysts in reviving the economy, which has already begun seeing the green shoots. Speaking of green shoots. I would now like to emphasise how the economy has started responding to the gradual unlocking," he said. Citing some high frequency data, he said the GST collections in September stood at Rs 95,480 crore, which was much higher than the collections in the preceding months. India's exports posted a 5.27 per cent yearly growth in September to USD 27.4 billion, with crucial sectors such as readymade garments, engineering goods, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and carpets on an upswing, he said. "So, we have seen our forex reserve jump up to a record high of USD 545 billion. Our FDI inflows have not reduced. We have received inflow of USD 74 billion in 2019-20. The trend continues in this year despite the pandemic. Between April to July, India attracted almost USD 22 billion," he emphasised.  In September, consumption of steel, toll collections and sales of tractors and passenger vehicles surpassed pre-COVID levels seen in the month of February, he added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, a...

India, Bhutan open new market access for select farm commodities

India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture MinistryIndia can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020