Bharat Coking Coal Soars: IPO Success Marks a New Era in Coal Sector

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's IPO has seen massive success, reaching 33.60 times subscription on its second day. Part of Coal India, the company offers a Rs 1,071-crore IPO as an offer for sale to further divestment and enhance coal sector transparency. Strong subscriptions were seen from various investor categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd experienced overwhelming success on its second day, reaching a subscription rate 33.60 times above expectations as of Monday.

With a valuation of Rs 1,071 crore, the IPO far exceeded its offered 34.69 crore shares, accumulating bids for 11.65 crore shares, according to the NSE.

This IPO, entirely an offer for sale of Coal India-held shares, highlights the government's ongoing divestment strategy in the coal sector and aims to boost transparency and market discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

