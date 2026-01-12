Bharat Coking Coal Soars: IPO Success Marks a New Era in Coal Sector

The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd experienced overwhelming success on its second day, reaching a subscription rate 33.60 times above expectations as of Monday.

With a valuation of Rs 1,071 crore, the IPO far exceeded its offered 34.69 crore shares, accumulating bids for 11.65 crore shares, according to the NSE.

This IPO, entirely an offer for sale of Coal India-held shares, highlights the government's ongoing divestment strategy in the coal sector and aims to boost transparency and market discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)