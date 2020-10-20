Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 100cr via NCDs

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The allotment committee of the company in its meeting held on Tuesday, approved and allotted senior, secured rated, listed principal-protected market-linked redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis, STFC said in a regulatory filing.

The issue size was Rs 100 crore, and the tenure of the bonds is 560 days (18 months and 13 days). The date of maturity is May 3, 2022, and the bonds will bear coupon at 9.45-9.50 per cent per annum.

Shares of STFC closed at Rs 658.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.18 per cent..