Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian garment workers cover bosses' lockdown losses

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From unpaid overtime to wage cuts, Indian garment workers say they are being made to compensate their bosses for the food, shelter and salary provided in the coronavirus lockdown. But it is a steep price for a workforce that was already juggling low pay and poor conditions before the pandemic shuttered their factories and strangulated orders.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:27 IST
Indian garment workers cover bosses' lockdown losses
Representative image

From unpaid overtime to wage cuts, Indian garment workers say they are being made to compensate their bosses for the food, shelter and salary provided in the coronavirus lockdown.

But it is a steep price for a workforce that was already juggling low pay and poor conditions before the pandemic shuttered their factories and strangulated orders. Workers say they are being offered the choice of less money or working extra shifts for free to pay back their bosses, who dangle the threat of unemployment if employees refuse.

"Workers were absolutely not expecting these COVID cuts when they returned to work," said Mahesh Gajera, programme manager with labour rights charity Aajeevika Bureau. "They thought their employers were providing humanitarian relief during the crisis and no one was told that they would have to compensate for every meal and the money given when factories were closed."

The "COVID cuts" have left tens of thousands of garment and textile workers across India in deep debt, forcing many to pull children out of school, pawn jewellery and cut meals to survive, unions and labour right campaigners said. The lockdown announced in March badly hit the manufacturing, services and retail sectors, squeezing millions out of jobs.

Despite state advisories asking employers to pay full wages in lockdown and an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "be kind" to workers, unions said they have been flooded with complaints of non-payment. Where wages were paid, salaries are now being docked.

"The worker will compensate for all the losses and that has been made very clear by companies," said Sebastian Devaraj, honorary president of the Karnataka Garment Workers' Union. "Companies have calculated the number of extra hours a worker has to put in to compensate for lockdown wages. In one instance, it is 208 hours, of which a worker has to work 104 hours without paid overtime. They have no choice."

The Indian labour ministry did not respond to repeated calls for comment. DISTRESS

India's multi-million-dollar garment industry, which employs at least 12 million people, was hit when global brands cancelled orders or demanded steep discounts to cope with plunging sales. K Selvaraju, secretary general of the Southern India Mills Association, which has more than 500 members, denied the allegations and said that manufacturers had gone the extra mile to take care of workers despite their own losses.

But workers in the garment hubs of Bengaluru in southern Karnataka told their union leaders that they were given a couple of options when factories reopened. They could forgo half their April wages or work extra hours for free, Devaraj said.

"This fear has been whipped up that if workers don't take pay cuts and work harder, running the factory would be difficult, it would be closed and they will lose their jobs," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Employers are basically saying that they are sinking and workers should save them or they will also drown. It is a veiled threat and workers are scared to complain."

Lawyer Amrish Patel said that it was illegal for companies to deduct wages in retrospect and force people to do overtime. "These are blatant violations of labour rights," said Patel.

A worker in Tamil Nadu state, who requested anonymity, said the salary cuts swallowed nearly 20% of her take home pay. "It has become almost impossible to pay school fees or the installments for the loans we took during lockdown," she said.

Gajera gets distress calls from workers in the garment hubs of western Gujarat state everyday. "They don't want to upset their employer but they are unable to put two square meals on their table," Gajera said.

"Their distress is mounting and complaints will surge if they are not paid their dues by Diwali (festival) next month."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five including minor nabbed for raping woman in MP village

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged b...

UK's Sunak stumps up more cash for COVID-hit businesses

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was forced to offer billions of pounds more of financial help on Thursday to businesses grappling with a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, which looks increasingly likely to derail the economic recovery.Sunak...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. The U.S. government is...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020