Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's fuel allocation under exclusive auction for non-power sector rises almost 6-folds in H1

For the entire fiscal (2019-20), the PSU's coal allocation under the scheme dropped to 8.03 MT from 11.36 MT in FY'19. In a bid to push the demand for dry fuel, the Centre had earlier asked generating companies, including NTPC, Tata Power, Reliance Power, to reduce the import of dry fuel for blending purposes and replace it with domestic coal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:01 IST
CIL's fuel allocation under exclusive auction for non-power sector rises almost 6-folds in H1
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned Coal India Ltd's fuel allocation under the exclusive e-auction scheme for the non-power sector rose almost six-folds to 13.44 million tonnes (MT) in April-September this fiscal. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 2.31 MT of dry fuel to the sector under the scheme in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to the latest government data. This growth comes amid CIL looking to tap the non-power sector to consume its coal.

However, there was no allocation of coal by the PSU under the scheme last month, the data showed. For the entire fiscal (2019-20), the PSU's coal allocation under the scheme dropped to 8.03 MT from 11.36 MT in FY'19.

In a bid to push the demand for dry fuel, the Centre had earlier asked generating companies, including NTPC, Tata Power, Reliance Power, to reduce the import of dry fuel for blending purposes and replace it with domestic coal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also earlier asked to target thermal coal import substitution, particularly when a huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year. In a bid to give a boost to coal demand hit by the lockdown, the government had earlier announced several relief measures for CIL consumers, including the power sector. The ministry had also approved relaxation in quantity of coal for linkage consumers.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

R&AW chief meets Nepal Prime Minister Oli

Research and Analysis Wing RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and said India will not allow interruption in the friendly bilateral relations with Nepal and resolve all outstanding issues throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020