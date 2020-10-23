Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks fall on consumer, healthcare stocks; post weekly losses

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters)thanks, - China stocks ended lower on Friday, posting weekly losses, as investors locked in profits in consumer and healthcare stocks on concerns over lofty valuations.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:39 IST
China stocks fall on consumer, healthcare stocks; post weekly losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters)thanks, - China stocks ended lower on Friday, posting weekly losses, as investors locked in profits in consumer and healthcare stocks on concerns over lofty valuations. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.04% at 3,278.00, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.25%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.721%. ** For the week, the CSI300 declined 1.5%, snapping a three-week winning streak, while the SSEC shed 1.8%.

** The CSI300 healthcare index and CSI300 consumer staples index fell the most, closing down 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. ** Analysts said there were worries over high valuations in some sectors, including consumer, healthcare and tech, as they have made robust gains so far this year, while concerns about corporate earnings also weighed.

** The market was dragged down by rising uncertainties including the ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions, the U.S. election, the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and Europe, AJ Securities noted in a report. ** Shares in Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group tumbled to their 10% daily trade limit after slower profit growth.

** Market participants are also keeping an eye on the U.S. election, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election. ** China's top leaders will chart the country's economic course for 2021-2025 at a key meeting starting on Monday, seeking to balance growth and reforms to avoid stagnation amid an uncertain global outlook and deepening tensions with the United States.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partners with ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience

E-commerce major Flipkart announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience on its platform.Through this partnership with ABFRL, we wi...

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020