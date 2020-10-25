CVC asks govt organisations to identify, implement systemic improvements

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all government organisations to identify and implement systemic improvements, an official statement said on Sunday. This is among the initiatives planned by the CVC during the vigilance awareness week that begins from Tuesday.

The Commission has also desired that all organisations focus on internal (housekeeping) activities which are to be taken up in campaign mode as part of the vigilance awareness week. This includes improvement of internal processes, time bound disposal of work and systemic improvements leveraging technology, the statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

“The Commission emphasises making all processes transparent, including payment to outsourced workers, house allotments, updation and digitisation of assets including land records, condemnation of old furniture and weeding out old records following prescribed procedures/extant rules,” it said. The CVC will observe the vigilance awareness week from October 27 to November 2 with the theme ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat’ (Vigilant India, Prosperous India).

This is observed every year during the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31) falls. This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation, the statement said.

“Organisations have been advised to identify and implement systemic improvements within their organisations. They may then upload them on their organisation’s website in the public domain. This may be sent to the CVC in order to ensure wider dissemination of the systemic improvements and good governance measures,” it said. The Commission believes that corruption is a major hindrance to the progress of the nation, the statement said, adding that all sections of society need to be vigilant in order to uphold integrity in all aspects of our national life.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is hosting a national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption (October 27- October 29) which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it said. PTI AKV SRY