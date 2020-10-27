Amazon launches seller experience in Tamil language

Amazon today announced the launch of seller registrations and account management services in the Tamil language, helping lakhs of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers from Tamil Nadu to overcome language barriers and embrace e-commerce.

With this launch, sellers will be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Tamil. The Tamil language seller experience is available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app.

To change the preferred language, sellers registering through the Desktop can access the language drop-down available on every page, at the top-right corner. On the other hand, sellers registering via the Seller app can change the language by heading over to the language drop-down on the bottom left corner under the Settings menu. Once the language is changed, sellers can view all pages and workflows in Tamil.

Amazon says it worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience in Tamil which will benefit over 43,500 existing sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier-1 and below markets like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.

"Our vision has been to enable every motivated seller anywhere in the country to reach customers across India and every country in the world. As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace e-commerce to grow, we continue to double down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives," said Pranav Bhasin, Director – MSME & Seller Experience, Amazon India.

"The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Tamil is a major step in that direction. This becomes all the more significant today as businesses are exploring e-commerce as a means to expand their reach and grow their business," he added.

The launch of the Tamil seller experience follows the recent launch of seller registrations and account management services in Hindi. In September 2020, the e-commerce giant also introduced the shopping experience in four new Indian languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.