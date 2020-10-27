Left Menu
Development News Edition

Current guidelines on reopening of activities to be applicable till Nov 30: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:47 IST
Current guidelines on reopening of activities to be applicable till Nov 30: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Centre on Tuesday said the current guidelines allowing various activities like opening of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on September 30 were to be in force till October 31.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order today to extend this period till November 30, a home ministry spokesperson said. The guidelines said that international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, would remain shut while state and UT governments were given the flexibility to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner.

The decision is being taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, according to the guidelines. The activities permitted in areas outside the containment zones were -- cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places.

Various ministries and departments have issued standard operating procedures for the reopening of activities. Political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and those constituencies where by-elections will be held were allowed with attendance of a maximum of 200 people in a close space or hall and an open space depending on its size.

The political gatherings can be held only outside the containment zones. The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones during the period.

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious, and other activities.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 percent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley

From downtown Srinagar to the sensitive Pulwama, Bandipora or Sopore, football fever has gripped the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a plethora of activities being carried out by the trailblazing Real Kashmir FC. RKFC chairp...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore&#160;from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and&#160;Mozambique Holdings MD&#160;Deepak Parayanke...

J&K LG sanctions over 10,000 loan cases for budding entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced sanction of over 10,000 loan cases for the union territorys budding entrepreneurs under various programmesSinha said his mantra for Jammu and Kashmir revolved around fou...

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020